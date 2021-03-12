We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Apple Fruit Slurper 4X90g

Write a review
Tesco Apple Fruit Slurper 4X90g
£ 2.00
£5.56/kg
One pouch
  • Energy294kJ 69kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars14.5g
    16%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 327kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • Apple fruit snacks.
  • Fruit Smoothie Snack Full of yummy, fruity goodness and no nonsense At Tesco our range of food and drinks, for children 4 years and older, has been specially developed to encourage your child to enjoy an exciting food adventure They can discover all the tastes and textures of good, healthy food and refreshing drinks. There are no nasties in this range, all we have added is a lot of thought and care. FUN FACT: On average apple trees take 4 to 5 years to produce their first fruit
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple Purée (90%), Concentrated Apple Juice (9%), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Consume within 24 hours and by date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • This product has a small cap which makes it unsuitable for unsupervised children under 36 months.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 90g e (360g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy327kJ / 77kcal294kJ / 69kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate17.5g15.8g
Sugars16.1g14.5g
Fibre1.6g1.4g
Protein0.3g0.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

This product has a small cap which makes it unsuitable for unsupervised children under 36 months.

Slurpers

3 stars

It’s okay but preferred the apple and strawberry flavour

