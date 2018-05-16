By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Bar Chocolate & Nuts 4X32g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Bar Chocolate & Nuts 4X32g
£ 2.99
£2.34/100g
Per bar (32g)
  • Energy694kJ 167kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169kJ

Product Description

  • Peanut, almond, and oat cereal bar topped with chocolate chunks and dipped in chocolate.
  • Dive into the generously nutty experience of Crunchy Nut Granola Bar Chocolate & Nuts, a temptingly delicious mix of irresistible nuts, rich chocolate and roasted almonds, guaranteed to dazzle your taste buds.
  • Get Even More Nutty
  • Try Crunchy Nut Granola Bar Cranberries & Nuts, another heavenly flavour blend of cheeky cranberries and scrummy roasted almonds.
  • Packed with almonds
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Pack size: 128g

Information

Ingredients

Nuts (41%) (Peanuts, Roasted Almonds {Vegetable Oil [Canola, Safflower] in Varying Proportions, Salt}), Chocolate (16%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin} Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Oats (6.5%), Chocolate Chunks (5%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}), Fructose, Sugar, Crisp Rice Piece (Rice Flour, Rice Bran, Sugar, Rice Extract), Dried Coconut, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Molasses, Salt, Flavouring, Hazelnuts, Cashews, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see bottom.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Net Contents

4 x 32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/32g%RI*
Energy 2169kJ694kJ8%
-521kcal167kcal
Fat 33g11g15%
of which saturates 10g3.2g16%
Carbohydrate 41g13g
of which sugars 25g8.0g9%
Fibre 6.6g2.1g
Protein 12g3.8g
Salt 0.35g0.11g2%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

