Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Bar Chocolate & Nuts 4X32g

Product Description
- Peanut, almond, and oat cereal bar topped with chocolate chunks and dipped in chocolate.
- Dive into the generously nutty experience of Crunchy Nut Granola Bar Chocolate & Nuts, a temptingly delicious mix of irresistible nuts, rich chocolate and roasted almonds, guaranteed to dazzle your taste buds.
- Get Even More Nutty
- Try Crunchy Nut Granola Bar Cranberries & Nuts, another heavenly flavour blend of cheeky cranberries and scrummy roasted almonds.
- Packed with almonds
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - HFA approved
- Pack size: 128g
Information
Ingredients
Nuts (41%) (Peanuts, Roasted Almonds {Vegetable Oil [Canola, Safflower] in Varying Proportions, Salt}), Chocolate (16%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin} Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Oats (6.5%), Chocolate Chunks (5%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}), Fructose, Sugar, Crisp Rice Piece (Rice Flour, Rice Bran, Sugar, Rice Extract), Dried Coconut, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Molasses, Salt, Flavouring, Hazelnuts, Cashews, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see bottom.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF.
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF.
Net Contents
4 x 32g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|/32g
|%RI*
|Energy
|2169kJ
|694kJ
|8%
|-
|521kcal
|167kcal
|Fat
|33g
|11g
|15%
|of which saturates
|10g
|3.2g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|41g
|13g
|of which sugars
|25g
|8.0g
|9%
|Fibre
|6.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|12g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.11g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
