By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Kiwi Strawberry & Melon 260G

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Kiwi Strawberry & Melon 260G
£ 2.00
£7.70/kg
1/2 of a pack (130g)
  • Energy190kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars9.1g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 146kJ / 34kcal

Product Description

  • Melon, kiwi fruit and strawberry.
  • Sweet, Tangy & Juicy A carefully prepared mix of vibrant colour and flavour
  • Sweet, Tangy & Juicy
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Melon, Kiwi Fruit, Strawberry.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

260g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy146kJ / 34kcal190kJ / 45kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate7.1g9.3g
Sugars7.0g9.1g
Fibre1.4g1.8g
Protein0.8g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Use riper fruit

3 stars

A good punnet but very tart.....I added honey and yogurt but still needed sugar to make it palatable..only sweet thing was the melon.....the kiwi was way too sharp

Usually bought next

Tesco Pineapple Fingers 80G

£ 0.60
£7.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Melon Finger Tray 80G

£ 0.60
£7.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Watermelon Fingers 90G

£ 0.60
£6.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Melon & Pineapple Finger 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here