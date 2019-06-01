By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Berry Medley 240G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Berry Medley 240G
£ 2.00
£8.34/kg
1/2 of a pack (120g)
  • Energy272kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars13.5g
    15%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 227kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Grape, strawberry, blackberry and blueberry.
  • Sweet & Juicy, A mix of grapes, strawberries, blackberries and blueberries
  • Sweet & Juicy
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Grapes, Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (120g)
Energy227kJ / 53kcal272kJ / 64kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate12.2g14.7g
Sugars11.2g13.5g
Fibre1.0g1.2g
Protein0.6g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

They are good but could put more in carton

5 stars

They are good but could put more in carton

Lovely

5 stars

Beautiful and fresh great medley really enjoyed it

