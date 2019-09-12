By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tropical Tray 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Tropical Tray 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg
1/2 of a pack (125g)
  • Energy237kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 190kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple, melon and mango.
  • Pineapple, melon and mango.
  • Refreshing & Juicy.
  • Refreshing & juicy
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1/2 of a pack
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pineapple, Melon, Mango.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy190kJ / 45kcal237kJ / 56kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.2g11.5g
Sugars9.1g11.3g
Fibre2.3g2.8g
Protein0.6g0.7g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Watermelon Fingers 90G

£ 0.60
£6.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Watermelon & Mango Fingers 270G

£ 2.00
£7.41/kg

Tesco Pineapple Fingers 80G

£ 0.60
£7.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Baking Potatoes Loose

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here