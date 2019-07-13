Tesco Large Fruit Platter 350G

Misleading
Not a large fruit platter a small one only 3 or 4 pieces each a few more grapes could not be served at a family gathering. Very disappointed.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 46kcal
INGREDIENTS: Melon, Pineapple, Mango, Grape.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
350g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|196kJ / 46kcal
|344kJ / 81kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.0g
|17.5g
|Sugars
|10.0g
|17.5g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.3g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|As sold
|-
Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019