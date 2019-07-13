By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Large Fruit Platter 350G

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Large Fruit Platter 350G
£ 2.50
£7.15/kg
1/2 of a pack (175g)
  • Energy344kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars17.5g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 46kcal

Product Description

  • Melon, pineapple, mango and grapes.
  • Refreshing & Juicy.
  • Refreshing & Juicy.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Melon, Pineapple, Mango, Grape.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy196kJ / 46kcal344kJ / 81kcal
Fat0.2g0.4g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate10.0g17.5g
Sugars10.0g17.5g
Fibre1.3g2.3g
Protein0.5g0.9g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-
As sold-

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Misleading

1 stars

Not a large fruit platter a small one only 3 or 4 pieces each a few more grapes could not be served at a family gathering. Very disappointed.

Usually bought next

Tesco Melon Finger Tray 80G

£ 0.60
£7.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Watermelon Fingers 90G

£ 0.60
£6.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Pineapple Fingers 80G

£ 0.60
£7.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Strawberries 227G

£ 2.00
£8.82/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here