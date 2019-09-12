By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Classic Fruit Salad 245G

Tesco Classic Fruit Salad 245G
£ 2.00
£8.17/kg
1/2 of a pack (123g)
  • Energy226kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.1g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 183kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  Melon, apple, orange and grapes.
  • Melon, apple, orange and grapes.
  Juicy & Crisp.
  • Juicy & crisp
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1/2 of a pack
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 245g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Melon, Apple, Orange, Grapes.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Do Dublin.

Net Contents

245g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy183kJ / 43kcal226kJ / 53kcal
Fat0.2g0.3g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.1g11.1g
Sugars9.1g11.1g
Fibre1.2g1.5g
Protein0.6g0.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..

