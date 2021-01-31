Tesco Pineapple Chunks 145G
Offer
- Energy279kJ 66kcal3%
- Fat0.3g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g0%
- Sugars14.1g16%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 192kJ / 45kcal
Product Description
- Pineapple.
- Sweet & Juicy
- Sweet & Juicy
- Pack size: 145G
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain fruit seeds.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
145g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (145g)
|Energy
|192kJ / 45kcal
|279kJ / 66kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.7g
|14.1g
|Sugars
|9.7g
|14.1g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.3g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain fruit seeds.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021