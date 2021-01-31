Zinda Moroccan Chicken Airwrap 227G
Product Description
- Succulent chicken, chickpeas and raisins tossed in a classic aromatic Tagine sauce with warming spices of nutmeg & cinnamon and crisp spinach in our unique AirWrap.
- Moroccan Chicken in our unique Air Wrap® base
- Halal - Halalca.com
- 100% Recyclable
- Sleeve - Paper - Recyclable
- Film - Recyclable
- Tray - Paper - Recyclable
- Even Better Hot!
- Lighter, Healthier & More Fulfilling
- Spiced Chicken, chickpeas, tagine sauce, enjoy!
- 1 of 5 a day
- No Palm Oil
- No Trans Fats
- High Protein
- No Preservatives
- Halal 100%
- Pack size: 227G
- High Protein
Information
Ingredients
AirWrap (31%) (Wheat Flour (Gluten), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Water), Vegetables (Spinach (11%), White Onion), Chicken Breast (22%), Chickpeas, Tomato Paste, Water, Raisins, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil (Sunflower Oil, Antifoam E900)), Spices (Degi Mirch Powder, Haldi, Cinnamon, Nutmeg), Coriander, Ginger Garlic Paste, Thickeners (Modified Starch, Xanthan Gum), Sugar, Salt, Tomato Juice, Egg Yolk, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Natural Colour (Beta Carotene), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten and Egg, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Consume on day of opening or by 'Use By' date shown. For Use By: See Film.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For a warm, soft result:
Remove product from packaging and tray, microwave on full power (800W) for 40 seconds.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Warning: Product may be very hot.
Grill
Instructions: For a toasted, crisp result:
Sandwich/Panini - Remove product from packaging and tray, grill for 15 seconds
Produce of
Produced and packed in the UK using Halal certified chicken from Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Product to be consumed cold or hot.
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced and packed by:
- Zinda Foods Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Orbital Industrial Estate,
- Horton Road,
- West Drayton,
Return to
- Zinda Foods Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Orbital Industrial Estate,
- Horton Road,
- West Drayton,
- Middlesex,
- UB7 8JL.
- Email: info@zindafoods.com
- www.zindafoods.com
Net Contents
227g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pack Contains
|Energy
|759kJ/180kcal
|1723kJ/409kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|12.5g
|of which Saturates
|0.8g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrates
|22.1g
|50.1g
|of which Sugars
|5.0g
|11.3g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|4.8g
|Protein
|9.5g
|21.6g
|Salt
|0.71g
|1.61g
