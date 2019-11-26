Cadbury Dairy 15 Milk Cornflake Cluster Bites

Why Cadbury??????
I've been buying Tesco cornflake bites for years, don't care for Cadbury's chocolate anymore since it was taken over, so no more cornflake bites for me.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2068 kJ
Milk Chocolate[70%] (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavouring), Cornflakes [30%] (Corn, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (E471), Vitamin & Mineral Mix (Iron, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Riboflavins, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12))
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in the UK
This pack contains 15 Cornflake Clusters
15 x Cornflake Cluster Bites
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per (11g) Cluster
|% *Per Cluster
|*RDI Typical Adult
|Energy
|2068 kJ
|227 kJ
|3%
|8400 kJ
|-
|493 kcal
|54 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|22.1g
|2.4g
|3%
|70g
|of which saturates
|13.0g
|1.4g
|7%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|65.6g
|7.2g
|3%
|260g
|of which sugars
|38.6g
|4.3g
|5%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.0g
|0.8g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.03g
|1%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
