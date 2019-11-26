By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy 15 Milk Cornflake Cluster Bites

1(1)Write a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Cornflake Cluster Bites
£ 1.80
£0.12/each

Offer

Per Bite (11g)
  • Energy227 kJ 54 kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2068 kJ

Product Description

  • Cornflakes covered with Milk Chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate[70%] (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavouring), Cornflakes [30%] (Corn, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (E471), Vitamin & Mineral Mix (Iron, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Riboflavins, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12))

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya, Eggs & Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 15 Cornflake Clusters

Name and address

  • CSM (United Kingdom) Ltd,
  • Stadium Road,
  • Bromborough,
  • Wirral,
  • CH62 3NU.

Return to

  • CSM (United Kingdom) Ltd,
  • Stadium Road,
  • Bromborough,
  • Wirral,
  • CH62 3NU.

Net Contents

15 x Cornflake Cluster Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer (11g) Cluster% *Per Cluster*RDI Typical Adult
Energy 2068 kJ227 kJ3%8400 kJ
-493 kcal54 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 22.1g2.4g3%70g
of which saturates 13.0g1.4g7%20g
Carbohydrate 65.6g7.2g3%260g
of which sugars 38.6g4.3g5%90g
Fibre 2.0g0.2g--
Protein 7.0g0.8g2%50g
Salt 0.31g0.03g1%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
This pack contains 15 Cornflake Clusters----

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Why Cadbury??????

1 stars

I've been buying Tesco cornflake bites for years, don't care for Cadbury's chocolate anymore since it was taken over, so no more cornflake bites for me.

