Cadbury Dairy Milk 16 Flapjack Bites
- Energy306 kJ 73 kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2041 kJ
Product Description
- Oat Flapjack Topped with Milk Chocolate
- Topped with Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Oats [34%], Milk Chocolate [16%] (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavouring), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Butter (from Milk), Caramel (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm); Sweetened Condensed Milk; Brown Sugar; Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed); Water; Salt; Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin); Flavouring; Colour (160a)), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk; Sugar; Lactose (from Milk)), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Salt, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Produced on a line that handles Nuts & Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 16 Flapjacks
Name and address
- CSM (United Kingdom) Ltd,
- Stadium Road,
- Bromborough,
- Wirral,
- CH62 3NU.
Return to
- CSM (United Kingdom) Ltd,
- Stadium Road,
- Bromborough,
- Wirral,
- CH62 3NU.
Net Contents
16 x Flapjack Bites
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per (15g) Flapjack
|% *Per Flapjack
|*RDI Typical Adult
|Energy
|2041 kJ
|306 kJ
|4%
|8400 kJ
|-
|488 kcal
|73 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|24.7g
|3.7g
|5%
|70g
|of which saturates
|11.6g
|1.7g
|9%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|57.8g
|8.7g
|3%
|260g
|of which sugars
|33.4g
|5.0g
|6%
|90g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|0.6g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.0g
|0.9g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.06g
|1%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
