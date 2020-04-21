By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk 16 Flapjack Bites

£ 1.80
£0.11/each

Offer

Per Bite (15g)
  • Energy306 kJ 73 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2041 kJ

Product Description

  • Oat Flapjack Topped with Milk Chocolate
  • Topped with Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Oats [34%], Milk Chocolate [16%] (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavouring), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Butter (from Milk), Caramel (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm); Sweetened Condensed Milk; Brown Sugar; Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed); Water; Salt; Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin); Flavouring; Colour (160a)), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk; Sugar; Lactose (from Milk)), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Produced on a line that handles Nuts & Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 16 Flapjacks

Name and address

  • CSM (United Kingdom) Ltd,
  • Stadium Road,
  • Bromborough,
  • Wirral,
  • CH62 3NU.

Return to

Net Contents

16 x Flapjack Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer (15g) Flapjack% *Per Flapjack*RDI Typical Adult
Energy 2041 kJ306 kJ4%8400 kJ
-488 kcal73 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 24.7g3.7g5%70g
of which saturates 11.6g1.7g9%20g
Carbohydrate 57.8g8.7g3%260g
of which sugars 33.4g5.0g6%90g
Fibre 3.7g0.6g--
Protein 6.0g0.9g2%50g
Salt 0.37g0.06g1%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
This pack contains 16 Flapjacks----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

