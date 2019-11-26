Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel 16 Mini Cookies
Offer
- Energy259 kJ 62 kcal3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1989 kJ
Product Description
- Mini Cookies Containing Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate & Caramel Pieces
- Packed with Cadbury Dairy Milk chunks and caramel
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Sugar, Milk Chocolate [9%] (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavouring), Caramel Pieces (7%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifier (E322), Flavouring), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Fructose, Butter (from Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Flavouring, Raising Agent (E450, E500), Thickener (E412)
Allergy Information
- Produced on a line that handles Eggs, Nuts & Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 16 Cookies
Name and address
- CSM (United Kingdom) Ltd,
- Stadium Road,
- Bromborough,
- Wirral,
- CH62 3NU.
Return to
- CSM (United Kingdom) Ltd,
- Stadium Road,
- Bromborough,
- Wirral,
- CH62 3NU.
Net Contents
16 x Mini Cookies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per (13g) Cookie
|% *Per Cookie
|*RDI Typical Adult
|Energy
|1989 kJ
|259 kJ
|3%
|8400 kJ
|-
|474 kcal
|62 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|20.9g
|2.7g
|4%
|70g
|of which saturates
|8.1g
|1.1g
|5%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|65.7g
|8.5g
|3%
|260g
|of which sugars
|38.2g
|5.0g
|6%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.0g
|0.7g
|1%
|50g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.07g
|1%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 16 Cookies
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019