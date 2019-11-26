By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel 16 Mini Cookies
£ 1.80
£0.11/each

Offer

Per Bite (13g)
  • Energy259 kJ 62 kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1989 kJ

Product Description

  • Mini Cookies Containing Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate & Caramel Pieces
  • Packed with Cadbury Dairy Milk chunks and caramel
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Sugar, Milk Chocolate [9%] (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavouring), Caramel Pieces (7%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifier (E322), Flavouring), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Fructose, Butter (from Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Flavouring, Raising Agent (E450, E500), Thickener (E412)

Allergy Information

  • Produced on a line that handles Eggs, Nuts & Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 16 Cookies

Name and address

  • CSM (United Kingdom) Ltd,
  • Stadium Road,
  • Bromborough,
  • Wirral,
  • CH62 3NU.

Return to

Net Contents

16 x Mini Cookies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer (13g) Cookie% *Per Cookie*RDI Typical Adult
Energy 1989 kJ259 kJ3%8400 kJ
-474 kcal62 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 20.9g2.7g4%70g
of which saturates 8.1g1.1g5%20g
Carbohydrate 65.7g8.5g3%260g
of which sugars 38.2g5.0g6%90g
Fibre 1.8g0.2g--
Protein 5.0g0.7g1%50g
Salt 0.58g0.07g1%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
This pack contains 16 Cookies----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

