Mr Kipling 6 Angel Slices 30% Less Sugar

Put the sugar back in!
I'm all for reducing sugar in products, but 30% reduction in this has caused a 95% reduction in the taste. It taste funky while eating it and the after taste is even worst. Won't be buying again till they pump some more delicious sweetness into it
Disgusting!!!
These are disgusting. Nothing like their original Angel Slices. Not worth saving just a few calories.
Stay well clear of them.
These are awful. There was no rise to them, so it was like eating little pieces of leather. The bottom of every cake was much too dark, almost on the edge of being burnt. Whilst I applaud Mr K. for trying to cut the sugar I felt like a guinea pig and these should have been tested more vigorously. Seeing as I only eat one of these every 2 or 3 days I’ll stick with the ‘normal’ recipe. Not worth the money.