Mr Kipling 6 Angel Slices 30% Less Sugar

£ 1.75
£0.29/each
Per slice (24g)
  • Energy419kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1717kJ

Product Description

  • Layers of Pink and Yellow Sponge Sandwiching a Vanilla Flavour Filling (16%), Finished with a Pink Decoration.
  • #exceedinglygood
  • 30% less sugar*
  • *30% less sugar compared to standard Mr Kipling Angel Slices
  • Exceeding good cakes
  • 100 calories per slice
  • Reduced sugar Angel Slices
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Chicory Root Fibre, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Wheat Flour, Flavourings, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Carmine, Lutein), Acid (Acetic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Reduced Sugar Angel Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)

Net Contents

6 x Angel Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (24g)
Energy 1717kJ419kJ
-410kcal100kcal
Fat 19.9g4.9g
of which Saturates 4.7g1.1g
Carbohydrate 53.0g12.9g
of which Sugars 25.1g6.1g
Fibre 2.5g0.6g
Protein 3.5g0.9g
Salt 0.50g0.12g
This pack contains 6 portions--

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Put the sugar back in!

1 stars

I'm all for reducing sugar in products, but 30% reduction in this has caused a 95% reduction in the taste. It taste funky while eating it and the after taste is even worst. Won't be buying again till they pump some more delicious sweetness into it

Disgusting!!!

1 stars

These are disgusting. Nothing like their original Angel Slices. Not worth saving just a few calories.

Stay well clear of them.

1 stars

These are awful. There was no rise to them, so it was like eating little pieces of leather. The bottom of every cake was much too dark, almost on the edge of being burnt. Whilst I applaud Mr K. for trying to cut the sugar I felt like a guinea pig and these should have been tested more vigorously. Seeing as I only eat one of these every 2 or 3 days I’ll stick with the ‘normal’ recipe. Not worth the money.

