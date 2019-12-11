By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs Sweet & Smokin 22G

£ 1.00
£4.55/100g

Product Description

  • Organic chickpea based puffs with sweet and smokin' flavour
  • Peas, Love & Giving Back
  • Find out more about our social mission at hippeas.com
  • We don't follow the rest of the snack pack. We go our own way.
  • We think 'tastes good' and 'do good' can be in the same sentence.
  • And we like, totally, love snacks.
  • Join us to change things for the better, one chickpea at a time.
  • Organic
  • 90kcal
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • High in fibre
  • A source of protein
  • No MSG
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 22g
Information

Ingredients

Chickpeas* (39%), Quinoa*, Tapioca*, Sunflower Oil*, Sweet & Smokin Flavour Seasoning* (9%) (Rice Flour*, Unrefined Cane Sugar*, Smoked Sea Salt, Sea Salt, Onions*, Natural Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent: Calcium Carbonate), Rice Protein*, *=Certified Organic Ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Store in a dry and, like, totally cool place

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 1

Additives

  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Green Park Snacks Ltd,
  • Exmouth House,
  • London,
  • EC1R 0JH.

Net Contents

22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (22g)
Energy (kJ)1707376
(kcal)40890
Fat 16.9g3.7g
of which Saturates 2.0g0.4g
Carbohydrate 49.5g10.9g
of which Sugars 4.2g0.9g
Fibre 7.9g1.7g
Protein 14.3g3.1g
Salt 1.2g0.3g
Typical number of servings per pack: 1--

