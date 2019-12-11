Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs Sweet & Smokin 22G

Product Description
- Organic chickpea based puffs with sweet and smokin' flavour
- Peas, Love & Giving Back
- Find out more about our social mission at hippeas.com
- We don't follow the rest of the snack pack. We go our own way.
- We think 'tastes good' and 'do good' can be in the same sentence.
- And we like, totally, love snacks.
- Join us to change things for the better, one chickpea at a time.
- Organic
- 90kcal
- Gluten and dairy free
- High in fibre
- A source of protein
- No MSG
- Vegan
- Pack size: 22g
- High in fibre
- A source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Chickpeas* (39%), Quinoa*, Tapioca*, Sunflower Oil*, Sweet & Smokin Flavour Seasoning* (9%) (Rice Flour*, Unrefined Cane Sugar*, Smoked Sea Salt, Sea Salt, Onions*, Natural Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent: Calcium Carbonate), Rice Protein*, *=Certified Organic Ingredients
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Storage
Store in a dry and, like, totally cool place
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per pack: 1
Additives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Green Park Snacks Ltd,
- Exmouth House,
- London,
- EC1R 0JH.
Return to
- Green Park Snacks Ltd,
- Exmouth House,
- London,
- EC1R 0JH.
- Give us a shout
- hippeas.com
- hello@hippeas.com
Net Contents
22g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (22g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1707
|376
|(kcal)
|408
|90
|Fat
|16.9g
|3.7g
|of which Saturates
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|49.5g
|10.9g
|of which Sugars
|4.2g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|7.9g
|1.7g
|Protein
|14.3g
|3.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Typical number of servings per pack: 1
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019