Green's Cho Hazelnut Cheesecake Mix 295G

Product Description
- Ready to Mix Cheesecake with Biscuit Crumb Base and Chocolate and Hazelnut Flavoured Topping
- Hints & Tips
- For recipe ideas and baking inspiration, visit our website: greenscakes.co.uk
- Horace Green believed that baking was the most heartfelt way to show you care
- He created deliciously simple baking mixes for everyone to make and share, and families have been doing just that for over 100 years
- Horace Green
- On a crunchy biscuit base
- Quick and easy to make, just add milk and butter for deliciously creamy cheesecake
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
- Pack size: 295G
Information
Ingredients
Cheesecake Mix: Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Palm Kernel), Maltodextrin, Cheese Powder (Milk) (5.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers: E472a, E471; Dextrose, Stabilisers: E450 (iii), E401, E340; Milk Protein, Firming Agent: Monocalcium Phosphate; Colour: Beta Carotene; Flavouring, Biscuit Crumb Base Mix: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Dextrose, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Chocolate and Hazelnut Flavoured Topping: Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Water, Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Fructose, Maltodextrin, Humectant: Glycerine; Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin E322, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids E473; Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Glucono-Delta-Lactone E575; Preservative: Potassium Sorbate; Colour: Titanium Dioxide E171
Allergy Information
- This product contains Wheat, Soya and Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Get Ready to Enjoy!
- Prep Time 20
- Chill Time 45
- You will need:
- 75 g Butter
- 235 ml cold milk
- To Prepare the Biscuit Base...
- 1 First, prepare your 7"tin: line a loose bottomed tin with baking paper, or line a regular tin with foil.
- 2 Melt 75g (3oz.) butter in a saucepan and stir in the biscuit crumb.
- 3 Spread the crumb mixture over the base of the prepared tin and press down with the back of a spoon.
- 4 Chill in fridge for 15 minutes or until firm.
- To Prepare the Topping...
- Reconstituted milk is not recommended.
- 1 Whisk cheesecake mix into 235ml (8fl.oz) of milk with an electric mixer for 3 minutes until thick and creamy. This will take longer if using a hand whisk.
- 2 Spread cheesecake topping over the chilled biscuit base and smooth with back of a spoon.
- 3 Chill in the fridge for 45 minutes to allow to set.
- To Decorate...
- 1 To soften the topping, stand the sealed sachet in warm water for a few minutes prior to use.
- 2 Remove the cheesecake from the tin, remove the foil and decorate with the chocolate topping before serving.
- Keep refrigerated and eat within 2 days.
- Why not try...
- Sprinkling the top of your cheesecake with chopped hazelnuts and grated chocolate.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Green's Desserts UK Ltd.,
- New Orchard Lane,
- Thurcroft,
- Rotherham,
- South Yorkshire,
- S66 9ER.
Return to
- Get in touch
- www.greenscakes.co.uk
- Consumer Services,
- Green's Desserts UK Ltd.,
- New Orchard Lane,
- Thurcroft,
- Rotherham,
- South Yorkshire,
- S66 9ER.
Net Contents
295g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (101 g)
|Energy kJ
|1285
|1294
|Energy kcal
|307
|309
|Protein
|4.1 g
|4.1 g
|Carbohydrates
|37.4 g
|37.6 g
|Of which sugar
|23.0 g
|23.2 g
|Fat
|14.9 g
|15.0 g
|Of which saturated
|5.3 g
|5.4 g
|Salt
|0.67 g
|0.67 g
|Prepared as per pack instructions
|-
|-
