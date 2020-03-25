Persil Non Biological Washing Powder 130 Wash 8.385Kg

- Looking for a washing powder that’s gentle next to skin but tough on stains? Persil Non Bio Washing Powder is what you need. Persil Non bio powder is great for all the family. Persil’s skin care research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation, so you can be confident that this non biological washing powder will be kind to your clothes and gentle next to skin. Its mild formula makes it the ideal detergent for washing baby clothes, so that everyone from new-borns to parents can benefit from Persil non bio powder’s gentle touch. Persil washing powder is designed to help tackle stubborn stains like oil and Ribena, even in a quick wash. It also provides great results at lower temperatures. With cooler, quicker washes, Persil non biological washing powder can help you save time and energy while still leaving your clothes fresh and clean.
- How to use: Use this Persil washing powder to remove stains and refresh your clothes with a gentle touch. Add the washing powder into the dispenser drawer (see pack for full dosing instructions) and check the care labels on your garments before selecting the appropriate wash cycle and temperature. This washing powder can be used for both machine washing and handwashing. If washing clothes by hand, follow the instructions on the pack and dissolve the washing powder completely in water. Always test the colourfastness of any new coloured clothes before laundering, and wash light, dark, and coloured clothing separately to avoid fading or colour run.
- Gentle next to skin, tough on stains
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- British Skin Foundation recognises Persil’s research into skin care.
- Helps remove stains like oil and Ribena
- Works efficiently at lower temperatures
- Have you tried the full Persil Non Bio range? Also available in liquid, capsules and powergems
- Pack size: 8.385KG
Information
Ingredients
5-15%: Anionic surfactants, Oxygen-based bleaching agents. <5%: Nonionic surfactants, Optical brighteners, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Zeolites
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- We recommend using this powder in the dispenser drawer. Do not overload your washing machine. When handwashing, dissolve the powder completely. Do not use a paste of powder and water to treat stains. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics in hot water i.e. above 50°C. Always check the article’s care label and follow washing instructions. For best protection of coloured articles, use Persil Colour. Do not use this product on silk and wool. For these fabrics we recommend Persil Silk and Wool. Do not soak non-colourfast or flame resistant fabrics, leather or garments with metal fasteners. Do check the colourfastness of any new coloured articles. If you have any doubts, handwash quickly and separately using an appropriate product
Warnings
- Causes serious eye irritation
Name and address
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Net Contents
8.385kg ℮
Safety information
