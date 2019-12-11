Tesco Bone In Rib

Best ever
Had this last year and best beef I ever had so tasty and tender it was melt in the mouth
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1129kJ / 272kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove beef from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4
Place in roasting tin, season with salt and pepper. Roast in centre of pre-heated oven for 4 minutes per 100g (rare), 6 minutes per 100g (medium) or 8 minutes per 100g (well done). Remove from oven and rest for 10 minutes before carving.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 250g
|Energy
|1129kJ / 272kcal
|2822kJ / 681kcal
|Fat
|22.2g
|55.5g
|Saturates
|10.0g
|25.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|2.3g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|2.0g
|Protein
|16.8g
|42.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
IMPORTANT: Remove all packaging before defrosting and cooking Security Protected
