Tesco Bone In Rib

5(1)Write a review
£ 34.50
£11.50/kg

Offer

Per 250g
  • Energy2822kJ 681kcal
    34%
  • Fat55.5g
    79%
  • Saturates25.0g
    125%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1129kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • Rib of beef on the bone.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Bone in Rib of Beef 21 DAY MATURED. Prepared on the bone for depth of flavour. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Prepared on the bone for depth of flavour
  • 21 day matured
  • Prepared on the bone for depth of flavour

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove beef from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4
Place in roasting tin, season with salt and pepper. Roast in centre of pre-heated oven for 4 minutes per 100g (rare), 6 minutes per 100g (medium) or 8 minutes per 100g (well done). Remove from oven and rest for 10 minutes before carving.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator.
  • Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT:
  • Remove all packaging before defrosting and cooking
  • Security Protected

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy1129kJ / 272kcal2822kJ / 681kcal
Fat22.2g55.5g
Saturates10.0g25.0g
Carbohydrate0.9g2.3g
Sugars0.1g0.3g
Fibre0.8g2.0g
Protein16.8g42.0g
Salt0.1g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

IMPORTANT: Remove all packaging before defrosting and cooking Security Protected

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best ever

5 stars

Had this last year and best beef I ever had so tasty and tender it was melt in the mouth

