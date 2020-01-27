Tesco Active Vanilla Caramel Crunch Protein Bar 60G

Lovely Bars
I love these bars, so much cheaper than the leading brands,and they keep the hunger pains at bay.and really good if you are watching your weight.
Good bar and decent price
Amazing taste, high in protein &cheaper than brand
Great tasting, amazing nutritional content better and way cheaper than brands.
Dreadful replacement of original bar - don’t buy!
An absolute joke no doubt replaced the original for cost reasons. It looks like it’s just been re-packaged but tastes nothing as good as the original. In fact it actually has a horrible aftertaste. My favourite protein bar sold out for money as usual. If you liked the original bar do not waste your money on this disgusting imitation.