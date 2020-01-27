By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Active Vanilla Caramel Crunch Protein Bar 60G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Active Vanilla Caramel Crunch Protein Bar 60G
£ 1.30
£2.17/100g
Each bar
  • Energy917kJ 220kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1529kJ / 366kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavoured high protein bar, with a caramel layer wrapped in a milk chocolate coating with sweetener.
  • Tesco Active is a range of protein powders and bars, specially formulated to support an active lifestyle across all abilities and training levels. Every product is free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives and contains a blend of protein, vitamin B6, iron and calcium. Vitamin B6 and iron contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism. Calcium supports normal muscle function.
  • With vitamin B6 and iron for energy and calcium to support muscle function.
  • With vitamin B6 and iron for energy and calcium to support muscle function
  • 917kJ 220kcal per bar
  • 19.0g protein per bar
  • Low sugar
  • Pack size: 60G
  • Vitamin B6 and iron contribute to normal energy - yielding metabolism
  • Calcium supports normal muscle function
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (30%)[Sweetener (Maltitol Syrup), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Caramel Layer With Fibre (16%)[Polydextrose, Condensed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel)], Milk Proteins, Soya Crispies (10%)[Soya Protein Isolate, Rice Flour, Malted Barley Extract, Salt], Hydrolysed Beef Protein, Humectant (Glycerol), Soya Protein Isolate, Water, Palm Fat, Tripotassium Citrate, Flavouring, Magnesium Hydroxide, Vitamin C, Bulking Agent (Cellulose), Palm Oil, Ferric Diphosphate, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Folic Acid, Biotin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain wheat, egg, peanuts, almond, cashew, coconut, hazelnut, macademia nut, pecan and pistachio.Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and egg and wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.

Recycling info

Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bar (60g)
Energy1529kJ / 366kcal917kJ / 220kcal
Fat16.0g9.6g
Saturates9.3g5.6g
Carbohydrate28.0g16.8g
Sugars3.0g1.8g
Fibre7.8g4.7g
Protein31.7g19.0g
Salt0.6g0.4g
Vitamin C75mg (94%NRV)45mg (56%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.53mg (48%NRV)0.32mg (29%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.33mg (24%NRV)0.20mg (14%NRV)
Niacin16.5mg (103%NRV)9.9mg (62%NRV)
Vitamin B60.90mg (64%NRV)0.54mg (39%NRV)
Folic Acid165µg (83%NRV)99µg (50%NRV)
Biotin39.8µg (80%NRV)23.9µg (48%NRV)
Pantothenic acid5.2mg (87%NRV)3.1mg (52%NRV)
Potassium512mg (26%NRV)307mg (15%NRV)
Calcium292mg (37%NRV)175mg (22%NRV)
Magnesium106.0mg (28%NRV)63.6mg (17%NRV)
Iron12.8mg (91%NRV)7.7mg (55%NRV)
Zinc2.6mg (26%NRV)1.5mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely Bars

5 stars

I love these bars, so much cheaper than the leading brands,and they keep the hunger pains at bay.and really good if you are watching your weight.

Good bar and decent price

4 stars

Good bar and decent price

Amazing taste, high in protein &cheaper than brand

5 stars

Great tasting, amazing nutritional content better and way cheaper than brands.

Dreadful replacement of original bar - don’t buy!

1 stars

An absolute joke no doubt replaced the original for cost reasons. It looks like it’s just been re-packaged but tastes nothing as good as the original. In fact it actually has a horrible aftertaste. My favourite protein bar sold out for money as usual. If you liked the original bar do not waste your money on this disgusting imitation.

Usually bought next

Tesco Active Cookies & Cream Flavour Protein Bar 60G

£ 1.30
£2.17/100g

Tesco Active Chocolate Peanut Caramel Protein Bar 60G

£ 1.30
£2.17/100g

Grenade Carb Killa White Chocolate Cookie Protein Bar60g

£ 2.50
£4.17/100g

Grenade Carb Killa Fudge Brownie Bar 60G

£ 2.50
£4.17/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here