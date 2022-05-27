Tesco Active Cookies & Cream Flavour Protein Bar 60G

Yummy snack
Some really stupid reviews on here so I thought I'd write something sensible. These are actually quite nice, a chocolate coated bar with a filling similar to milky way but with an after taste of cookies and cream with pieces inside similar to oreos, a standard cookies and cream product. I recommend if you like cookies and cream flavour there aren't a lot of bars out there and these are large too good if you need filling up! Despite what's written on here they do not taste like "sick" and I'm not sure what "scruffy" is meant to mean for a chocolate bar? Feel like these kind of reviews let the stars down just for the sake of the user not being bothered to explain properly.
Tasteless
Tasteless. Nice chewy texture but tastes of nothing. Worst of the 3 Tesco bars, the others are great.
ok
taste great but the ingredients could be better the 10g of sugar really puts me off but honestly im happy for the price if they were 1 pound each in a 12 pack i would buy 444 exactly 37 packs
Why beef protein?
Hydrolysed beef protein - this very fact put me off buying them - they could be so much better!
Amazing! Perfect for Protein building!
Amazing, such high protein content and genuinely delicious! Without a doubt my favourite protein bar on the market. They're the best!
Tasted of nothing except sick but lots of protein
Tasted of nothing except sick but lots of protein wouldn’t bother buying again
17% sugar!
Far too much sugar, not at all suitable as a post work-out snack.
Proper scruffy
