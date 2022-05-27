We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Active Cookies & Cream Flavour Protein Bar 60G

2.6(8)Write a review
Tesco Active Cookies & Cream Flavour Protein Bar 60G
£1.75
£2.92/100g

Each bar

Energy
940kJ
224kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1566kJ / 373kcal

Product Description

  • Cookies & cream flavour high protein bar with a milk chocolate coating.
  • Vitamin B6 and iron contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism. Calcium supports normal muscle function.
  • With vitamin B6 and iron for energy and calcium to support muscle function.
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Proteins, Milk Chocolate (18%)[Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Oligofructose, Hydrolysed Beef Protein, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Dextrose, Cocoa Crispies (2.5%)[Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Barley Malt Flour, Salt], Water, Flavouring, Creatine, Tripotassium Citrate, Magnesium Hydroxide, Dried Egg White, Vitamin C, Ferric Diphosphate, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Folic Acid, Biotin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1566kJ / 373kcal940kJ / 224kcal
Fat12.0g7.2g
Saturates6.7g4.0g
Carbohydrate35.0g21.0g
Sugars17.0g10.2g
Fibre8.4g5.0g
Protein31.0g18.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
Vitamin C75mg (94%NRV)45mg (56%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.51mg (46%NRV)0.31mg (28%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.30mg (21%NRV)0.18mg (13%NRV)
Niacin16.7mg (104%NRV)10.0mg (63%NRV)
Vitamin B60.88mg (63%NRV)0.53mg (38%NRV)
Folic Acid163µg (81%NRV)98µg (49%NRV)
Biotin39.6µg (79%NRV)23.8µg (48%NRV)
Pantothenic acid5.1mg (85%NRV)3.1mg (52%NRV)
Potassium491mg (25%NRV)295mg (15%NRV)
Calcium228mg (29%NRV)137mg (17%NRV)
Magnesium97.4mg (26%NRV)58.4mg (16%NRV)
Iron10.7mg (76%NRV)6.4mg (46%NRV)
Zinc2.6mg (26%NRV)1.5mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Sports Nutrition

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yummy snack

5 stars

Some really stupid reviews on here so I thought I'd write something sensible. These are actually quite nice, a chocolate coated bar with a filling similar to milky way but with an after taste of cookies and cream with pieces inside similar to oreos, a standard cookies and cream product. I recommend if you like cookies and cream flavour there aren't a lot of bars out there and these are large too good if you need filling up! Despite what's written on here they do not taste like "sick" and I'm not sure what "scruffy" is meant to mean for a chocolate bar? Feel like these kind of reviews let the stars down just for the sake of the user not being bothered to explain properly.

Tasteless

2 stars

Tasteless. Nice chewy texture but tastes of nothing. Worst of the 3 Tesco bars, the others are great.

ok

4 stars

taste great but the ingredients could be better the 10g of sugar really puts me off but honestly im happy for the price if they were 1 pound each in a 12 pack i would buy 444 exactly 37 packs

Why beef protein?

2 stars

Hydrolysed beef protein - this very fact put me off buying them - they could be so much better!

Amazing! Perfect for Protein building!

5 stars

Amazing, such high protein content and genuinely delicious! Without a doubt my favourite protein bar on the market. They're the best!

Tasted of nothing except sick but lots of protein

1 stars

Tasted of nothing except sick but lots of protein wouldn’t bother buying again

17% sugar!

1 stars

Far too much sugar, not at all suitable as a post work-out snack.

Proper scruffy

1 stars

Proper scruffy

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here