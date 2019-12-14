By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Slim Raspberry & White Chocolate Meal Replacement Bars 4X60g

1.5(4)Write a review
£ 4.00
£1.67/100g
One bar
  • Energy824kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1373kJ / 329kcal

Product Description

  • Raspberry flavoured meal replacement bar with sweetener for weight control with a white chocolate with sweetener coating and soya crispies.
  • Tesco Slim Raspberry & White Chocolate Bars. Tesco Slim is a range of meal replacement shakes and bars created to help you control your nutritional intake whether you’re planning to lose weight or just replace the occasional meal. Every product is free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. These bars are made with real raspberries for a meal replacement that’s full of flavour. Tesco Slim replacements are intended for use as part of an energy restricted diet and can be used to replace two meals a day, which contributes to weight loss. Substitution one of the main daily meals of an energy restricted diet with a meal replacement contributes to the maintenance of weight. Or just occasionally replace a meal with a Tesco Slim shake or bar. Always have one healthy balanced meal a day. Tesco Slim should not be used as a total diet replacement. Always drink plenty of low calorie fluids (at least 6 8 glasses per day) to maintain an adequate daily fluid intake. 321 3 Healthy snacks (aim for roughly 100 150kcal per snack) 2 Tesco Slim meal replacements (shakes or bars) 1 healthy meal (healthy meal 600kcal (women), 800kcal (men) At least 6 8 glasses of water per day and plenty of fruit and vegetables as snacks and as part of your healthy meal If you are pregnant, breast feeding, adolescent or planning to embark on a prolonged weight loss programme, we recommend that you consult a doctor before using these products
  • Pack size: 240G
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweetener (Maltitol Syrup), Milk Proteins, White Chocolate with Sweetener (15%)[Sweetener (Maltitol Syrup), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Maltodextrin, Humectant (Glycerol), Soya Protein Isolate, Hydrolysed Beef Protein, Soya Oil, Soya Crispies (3%)[Soya Protein Isolate, Rice Flour, Barley Malt Extract, Salt], Freeze-Dried Raspberry (2.5%), Citric Acid, Potassium Phosphate, Coconut Oil, Flavourings, Soya Bean, Tricalcium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Hydroxide, Salt, Trisodium Citrate, Sunflower Oil, Vitamin C, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Ferric Diphosphate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin A, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Manganese Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin K, Vitamin B2, Potassium Iodate, Sodium Selenate, D-Biotin, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 Aim for roughly 100kcal - 150kcal per snack
  • 2 Tesco Slim meal replacements (shakes or bars)
  • 1 Healthy meal 600kcal (women), 800kcal (men)
  • At least 6-8 glasses of water per day and plenty of fruit and vegetables as snacks and as part of your healthy meal
  • Important Information
  • Tesco Slim meal replacements are intended for use as part of an energy-restricted diet and can be used to replace two meals a day, which contributes to weight loss. Substituting one of the main daily meals of an energy restricted diet with a meal replacement contributes to the maintenance of weight. Or just occasionally replace a meal with a Tesco Slim shake or bar. Always have one healthy balanced meal a day. Tesco Slim should not be used as a total diet replacement. Always drink plenty of low calorie fluids (at least 6-8 glasses per day) to maintain an adequate daily fluid intake.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. If you are pregnant, breast feeding, adolescent or planning to embark on a prolonged weight loss programme we recommend that you consult a doctor before using these products.

Recycling info

Carton. Paper widely recycled Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (60g)
Energy1373kJ / 329kcal824kJ / 197kcal
Fat11.0g6.6g
Saturates5.3g3.2g
Carbohydrate43.5g26.1g
Sugars3.0g1.8g
Fibre4.6g2.8g
Protein26.0g15.6g
Salt0.8g0.5g
Vitamin A454µg (57%NRV)272µg (34%NRV)
Vitamin D2.80µg (56%NRV)1.68µg (34%NRV)
Vitamin E7.0mg (58%NRV)4.2mg (35%NRV)
Vitamin K41.9µg (56%NRV)25.2µg (34%NRV)
Vitamin C57mg (71%NRV)34mg (43%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.61mg (55%NRV)0.37mg (34%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.90mg (64%NRV)0.54mg (39%NRV)
Niacin14.6mg (91%NRV)8.8mg (55%NRV)
Vitamin B60.80mg (57%NRV)0.48mg (34%NRV)
Folic Acid114µg (57%NRV)68µg (34%NRV)
Vitamin B121.40µg (56%NRV)0.84µg (34%NRV)
Biotin27.9µg (56%NRV)16.7µg (33%NRV)
Pantothenic acid3.3mg (55%NRV)2.0mg (33%NRV)
Potassium885mg (44%NRV)531mg (27%NRV)
Calcium442mg (55%NRV)265mg (33%NRV)
Phosphorus373mg (53%NRV)224mg (32%NRV)
Magnesium198.9mg (53%NRV)119.3mg (32%NRV)
Iron10.3mg (74%NRV)6.2mg (44%NRV)
Zinc5.4mg (54%NRV)3.2mg (32%NRV)
Copper0.62mg (62%NRV)0.37mg (37%NRV)
Manganese1.1mg (55%NRV)0.7mg (35%NRV)
Selenium30.6µg (56%NRV)18.4µg (33%NRV)
Iodine80.3µg (54%NRV)48.2µg (32%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. If you are pregnant, breast feeding, adolescent or planning to embark on a prolonged weight loss programme we recommend that you consult a doctor before using these products.

Nothing special, very similar to other brands exce

3 stars

Nothing special, very similar to other brands except much softer, after splitting a tooth in half eating a chocolate one I do at least like that the white choc are much softer. They do taste powdery and bland, much like some other brands of meal replacement bars. The white choc coating is lovely though.

swerve at all costs

1 stars

I'm sorry but these are absolutely disgusting. I simply cannot eat them at all. from the look, to the smell to the taste - please do not buy them as they're vile. Tesco - how do I get my £ back?

Bring back the old bars

1 stars

The previous bars that came in a box of 3 used to be lovely. But since they have changed the recipe I simply CANNOT BEAR these. It is so disappointing. The bars taste so artificial, with an unpleasant metallic aftertaste. They've lost the pleasant flavour and texture of the previous version.

Nasty

1 stars

Please bring back the original recipe of the ultra slim bar. These are horrible. Not sweet enough but the main problem is the texture when you chew it. All grainy and almost sloppy. It tastes bland and the texture is horrible.

