Tesco Slim Raspberry & White Chocolate Meal Replacement Bars 4X60g

Nothing special, very similar to other brands except much softer, after splitting a tooth in half eating a chocolate one I do at least like that the white choc are much softer. They do taste powdery and bland, much like some other brands of meal replacement bars. The white choc coating is lovely though.
swerve at all costs
I'm sorry but these are absolutely disgusting. I simply cannot eat them at all. from the look, to the smell to the taste - please do not buy them as they're vile. Tesco - how do I get my £ back?
Bring back the old bars
The previous bars that came in a box of 3 used to be lovely. But since they have changed the recipe I simply CANNOT BEAR these. It is so disappointing. The bars taste so artificial, with an unpleasant metallic aftertaste. They've lost the pleasant flavour and texture of the previous version.
Nasty
Please bring back the original recipe of the ultra slim bar. These are horrible. Not sweet enough but the main problem is the texture when you chew it. All grainy and almost sloppy. It tastes bland and the texture is horrible.