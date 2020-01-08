Tesco Active Strawberry Protein Powder 500G

Honestly.... bang some milk in with this and ya la
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 169kJ / 40kcal
INGREDIENTS: Whey Protein Concentrate (91%) (Milk), Maltodextrin, Flavourings (contains Milk), Strawberry Powder (1.5%), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Beetroot Red), Salt, Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose), Ferric Diphosphate, Citric Acid, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Folic Acid, Biotin.
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in the Netherlands
Put 250ml of cold water into a protein shaker. Add 29 g of Tesco Active Powder (3.5 level scoops) using the scoop included. Shake until fully mixed.
approx. 17 Servings
Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|169kJ / 40kcal
|473kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|7.6g
|21.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Vitamin C
|11mg (14%NRV)
|30mg (38%NRV)
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.07mg (6%NRV)
|0.20mg (18%NRV)
|Niacin
|1.7mg (11%NRV)
|4.7mg (29%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|0.13mg (9%NRV)
|0.35mg (25%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|23µg (12%NRV)
|65µg (33%NRV)
|Biotin
|5.7µg (11%NRV)
|16.0µg (32%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|0.7mg (12%NRV)
|2.0mg (33%NRV)
|Calcium
|63mg (8%NRV)
|177mg (22%NRV)
|Phosphorus
|42mg (6%NRV)
|118mg (17%NRV)
|Iron
|1.5mg (11%NRV)
|4.1mg (29%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
Keep out of reach and sight of young children..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.
