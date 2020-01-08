By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Active Strawberry Protein Powder 500G

£ 9.00
£1.80/100g
One serving
  • Energy473kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 169kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavoured whey protein with sweetener; food supplement with vitamins and minerals.
  • Tesco Active is a range of protein powders and bars, specially formulated to support an active lifestyle across all abilities and training levels. Every product is free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives and contains a blend of protein, vitamin B6, iron and calcium. Vitamin B6 and iron contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism. Calcium supports normal muscle function.
  • With vitamin B6 and iron for energy and calcium to support muscle function
  • 473kJ 112kcal per serving
  • 21g protein per serving
  • Low sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Vitamin B6 and iron contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Calcium supports normal muscle function
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whey Protein Concentrate (91%) (Milk), Maltodextrin, Flavourings (contains Milk), Strawberry Powder (1.5%), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Beetroot Red), Salt, Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose), Ferric Diphosphate, Citric Acid, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Folic Acid, Biotin.

 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Put 250ml of cold water into a protein shaker. Add 29 g of Tesco Active Powder (3.5 level scoops) using the scoop included. Shake until fully mixed.

Number of uses

approx. 17 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach and sight of young children..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy169kJ / 40kcal473kJ / 112kcal
Fat0.6g1.8g
Saturates0.4g1.0g
Carbohydrate1.0g2.8g
Sugars0.6g1.7g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein7.6g21.1g
Salt0.1g0.3g
Vitamin C11mg (14%NRV)30mg (38%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.07mg (6%NRV)0.20mg (18%NRV)
Niacin1.7mg (11%NRV)4.7mg (29%NRV)
Vitamin B60.13mg (9%NRV)0.35mg (25%NRV)
Folic Acid23µg (12%NRV)65µg (33%NRV)
Biotin5.7µg (11%NRV)16.0µg (32%NRV)
Pantothenic acid0.7mg (12%NRV)2.0mg (33%NRV)
Calcium63mg (8%NRV)177mg (22%NRV)
Phosphorus42mg (6%NRV)118mg (17%NRV)
Iron1.5mg (11%NRV)4.1mg (29%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Safety information

Keep out of reach and sight of young children..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Honestly.... bang some milk in with this and ya la

5 stars

Honestly.... bang some milk in with this and ya laughin, best shake around

