Tesco Active Chocolate Fudge Flavoured Protein Powder 500G

- Energy485kJ 115kcal6%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 173kJ / 41kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate fudge flavour whey protein with sweetener; food supplement with vitamins and minerals.
- Tesco Active is a range of protein powders and bars, specially formulated to support an active lifestyle across all abilities and training levels. Every product is free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives and contains a blend of protein, vitamin B6, iron and calcium. Vitamin B6 and iron contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism. Calcium supports normal muscle function.
- With vitamin B6 and iron for energy and calcium to support muscle function
- 485kJ 115kcal per serving
- 21g protein per serving
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500G
- Vitamin B6 and iron contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Calcium supports normal muscle function
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whey Protein Concentrate (86%) (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (8%), Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose), Ferric Diphosphate, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Folic Acid, Biotin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
Put 250ml of cold water into a protein shaker. Add 30 g of Tesco Active Powder (3.5 level scoops) using the scoop included. Shake until fully mixed.
Number of uses
approx. 16 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Keep out of reach and sight of young children..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.
Recycling info
Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|173kJ / 41kcal
|485kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|7.6g
|21.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Vitamin C
|11mg (14%NRV)
|30mg (38%NRV)
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.07mg (6%NRV)
|0.20mg (18%NRV)
|Niacin
|1.7mg (11%NRV)
|4.7mg (29%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|0.13mg (9%NRV)
|0.35mg (25%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|23µg (12%NRV)
|65µg (33%NRV)
|Biotin
|5.7µg (11%NRV)
|16.0µg (32%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|0.7mg (12%NRV)
|2.0mg (33%NRV)
|Potassium
|104mg (5%NRV)
|292mg (15%NRV)
|Calcium
|63mg (8%NRV)
|177mg (22%NRV)
|Phosphorus
|49mg (7%NRV)
|136mg (19%NRV)
|Iron
|1.9mg (14%NRV)
|5.3mg (38%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
