Mccain Lighter Home Chips 900G

4.5(99)Write a review
Mccain Lighter Home Chips 900G
£ 1.95
£2.17/kg
Per 125g serving oven baked
  • Energy955kJ 227kcal
    11%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt0.44g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Home Chips Lighter Straight
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • Reduced Fat*
  • McCain Home Chips Lighter are potato chips coated in a unique crunchy coating that has the same crispy, fluffy perfection as Home Chips but with 30% less fat*.
  • *30% less fat than standard straight cut Home Chips
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for over 3 generations. With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives. Made with 100% British potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
  • The nation's favourite
  • British potatoes
  • Crispy, fluffy perfection
  • Prepared with sunflower oil
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - SKA
  • Pack size: 900g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (94%), Batter (Flour (Rice, Wheat (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Corn), Tapioca Starch, Modified Starches, Salt, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil (3%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 500g of McCain Home Chips Lighter. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 220°C/210°C Fan/Gas Mark 8.
Spread a single layer of chips onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 22 - 24 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 oven baked servings

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Return to

  • McCain - Now You're Talking
  • We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch*
  • Call Us 0800 146 573 (ROI 1800 409 623) Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
  • Email Us customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
  • Visit Us www.mccain.co.uk
  • Write To Us
  • Customer Relations,
  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.
  • * Please quote all the information in this box

Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ599764
kcal142181
Fat g2.83.4
of which saturates g0.30.3
Carbohydrate g2633
of which sugars g0.50.5
Fibre g2.23.3
Protein g2.33.2
Salt g0.300.40
This pack contains 5 oven baked servings--

99 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

3 stars

Bought these as reviews were mostly good but was disappointed. They are chunky chips which I found to be very dry and lacking in flavour. Would not buy again, even though they are healthier than other chips.

Mccaan ships

3 stars

We had trouble getting these chips eventually we went further a field and managed to get them. We put them in our air fryer. They.were ok but not the best we have had. They tasted greasy. The potato inside was nice and fluffy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best Oven Chips

4 stars

These are now probably our favourite oven chips to cook in the air fryer. Non-greasy, crispy outside and fluffy inside. Will definitely be buying them again.

Crispy chips!

3 stars

I have tried the original Mcain home chips before trying these new Mcain lighter home chips which promise to be lighter in fat and a more healthy option, I found they cooked nice and crispy and did have a better texture if a little drier. I did not notice a significant taste difference compared to a normal home chip variety. I would absolutely buy again if its healthier for me. I would recommend to anyone looking to cut back on fried unhealthy choices to try the Mcain lighter chips as an alternative as you hardly taste any difference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Texture

5 stars

These chips might be lighter, buts they are just as lovely!! Will definitely be adding these to my shopping list to buy again. McCain products never dissapoint. They are always consistent in their quality. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Definitely worth it

5 stars

Great Tasting Chips. My family and I love them.

light they are

5 stars

usually buy un-branded. but these where subs and I found them clean tasting and good

Tasty chips. Crispy and easy to oven cook. A good

4 stars

Tasty chips. Crispy and easy to oven cook. A good buy.

Not the quality I was exoecting

2 stars

Most of the chips in my bag had black bits on them. If I’d paid full price for these, I wouldn’t have been happy.

Light and crunchy

4 stars

Wow - what incredibly light and crunchy chips. The worry I always have when buying anything with "lighter" on the packet is that the taste will be bland. Thankfully, McCain Lighter Home Chips are the exception. In my opinion they taste just as good as the ordinary brand, if not better. Why have I given this product four stars and not five? Simple - when the chips are this delicious, there should have been more of them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

