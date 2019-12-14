Mccain Lighter Home Chips 900G

Disappointing
Bought these as reviews were mostly good but was disappointed. They are chunky chips which I found to be very dry and lacking in flavour. Would not buy again, even though they are healthier than other chips.
Mccaan ships
We had trouble getting these chips eventually we went further a field and managed to get them. We put them in our air fryer. They.were ok but not the best we have had. They tasted greasy. The potato inside was nice and fluffy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best Oven Chips
These are now probably our favourite oven chips to cook in the air fryer. Non-greasy, crispy outside and fluffy inside. Will definitely be buying them again.
Crispy chips!
I have tried the original Mcain home chips before trying these new Mcain lighter home chips which promise to be lighter in fat and a more healthy option, I found they cooked nice and crispy and did have a better texture if a little drier. I did not notice a significant taste difference compared to a normal home chip variety. I would absolutely buy again if its healthier for me. I would recommend to anyone looking to cut back on fried unhealthy choices to try the Mcain lighter chips as an alternative as you hardly taste any difference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely Texture
These chips might be lighter, buts they are just as lovely!! Will definitely be adding these to my shopping list to buy again. McCain products never dissapoint. They are always consistent in their quality. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Definitely worth it
Great Tasting Chips. My family and I love them.
light they are
usually buy un-branded. but these where subs and I found them clean tasting and good
Tasty chips. Crispy and easy to oven cook. A good
Tasty chips. Crispy and easy to oven cook. A good buy.
Not the quality I was exoecting
Most of the chips in my bag had black bits on them. If I’d paid full price for these, I wouldn’t have been happy.
Light and crunchy
Wow - what incredibly light and crunchy chips. The worry I always have when buying anything with "lighter" on the packet is that the taste will be bland. Thankfully, McCain Lighter Home Chips are the exception. In my opinion they taste just as good as the ordinary brand, if not better. Why have I given this product four stars and not five? Simple - when the chips are this delicious, there should have been more of them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]