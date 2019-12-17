Mccain Crispy Dippers 650G

Light and crispy
These were light and crispy.
They're a bit crap. Just a gimmick.
TASTELESS
tasteless and boring. If these were brought out to replace southern fries it was a mistake ! would not buy again.
Let's Taco about these "Fries"
Gave these a whirl as they were on Special offer and it's always nice to try something new. I'm not a fan of frozen potato wedges generally, but these sounded different and worth a try. I was disappointed, the word Taco in the description made me think they'd be seasoned but it just refers to the shape of them. Admittedly a quick look at the ingredients could have told me as much. Don't think I'll get these again, regardless of them being on any offers in the future.