By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mccain Crispy Dippers 650G

2(4)Write a review
Mccain Crispy Dippers 650G
£ 1.00
£1.54/kg

Offer

Per 95g serving oven baked
  • Energy952kJ 227kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.70g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • V cut skin-on potato fries with a crisp coating
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for 3 generations.
  • With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives. Made from delicious potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
  • Perfect for dipping and sharing
  • Prepared with sunflower oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 650g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (90%), Batter (Modified Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Dextrin, Pea Extract, Raising Agents (E450i, E500i), Dextrose, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)), Sunflower Oil (4.1%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 500g of McCain Crispy Dippers. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 220°C/210°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
Spread a single layer of dippers onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 28 - 32 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 oven baked servings

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Return to

  • McCain - Now You're Talking
  • We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch
  • Call Us
  • 0800 146 573 (ROI 1800 409 623) Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
  • Email Us
  • customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
  • Visit Us
  • www.mccain.co.uk
  • Write To Us
  • Customer Relations,
  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,

Net Contents

650g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ6291002
kcal150239
Fat g4.18.1
of which saturates g0.40.7
Carbohydrate g2536
of which sugars g0.50.5
Fibre g2.94.9
Protein g2.13.2
Salt g0.490.74
This pack contains 4 oven baked servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Light and crispy

4 stars

These were light and crispy.

They're a bit crap. Just a gimmick.

2 stars

They're a bit crap. Just a gimmick.

TASTELESS

1 stars

tasteless and boring. If these were brought out to replace southern fries it was a mistake ! would not buy again.

Let's Taco about these "Fries"

2 stars

Gave these a whirl as they were on Special offer and it's always nice to try something new. I'm not a fan of frozen potato wedges generally, but these sounded different and worth a try. I was disappointed, the word Taco in the description made me think they'd be seasoned but it just refers to the shape of them. Admittedly a quick look at the ingredients could have told me as much. Don't think I'll get these again, regardless of them being on any offers in the future.

Usually bought next

Mccain Lightly Spiced Wedges 750G

£ 2.00
£2.67/kg

Tesco Curly Fries 700G

£ 1.50
£2.15/kg

Mccain Crispy French Fries 1.4Kg

£ 2.50
£1.79/kg

Offer

Mccain Extra Chunky Home Chips 1Kg

£ 1.45
£1.45/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here