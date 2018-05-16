Nestle KitKat Salted Caramel Giant Egg 516G

Product Description
- A giant caramel flavour milk chocolate egg with salted fudge inclusions (10%) and 3 salted caramel fudge KitKat chunky bars (Crispy wafer finger with a salted caramel fudge topping (19%) covered in milk chocolate (61%)).
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Celebrate your Easter with a KITKAT Salted Caramel fudge incredible egg! The KITKAT Salted Caramel fudge incredible egg comes with a smooth creamy caramel flavoured chocolate egg with Salted caramel fudge pieces inclusions. With 3 KITKAT Chunkys Salted Caramel fudge bars
- KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
- With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and this new addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Contains 20 servings.
- KitKat Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge
- Contains 3 servings.
- Caramel flavoured chocolate egg with Soft salted caramel fudge piece inclusions and 3 KitKat Salted caramel fudge
- Pack size: 516g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Soya, Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1/20 egg = 1 serving
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Net Contents
516g
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Caramelised Milk Powder (Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Whey (from Milk), Butter (from Milk), Natural Flavouring), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Soya, Tree Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2242kJ 941kJ 8400kJ 11% - 537kcal 225kcal 2000kcal Fat 30.7g 12.9g 70g 18% of which: saturates 17.1g 7.2g 20g 36% Carbohydrate 55.7g 23.4g 260g 9% of which: sugars 49.1g 20.6g 90g 23% Fibre 1.2g 0.5g - - Protein 8.7g 3.7g 50g 7% Salt 0.48g 0.20g 6g 3% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal) - - - - **1 bar - - - - Contains 3 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel/ Sal), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Maize Starch, Thickener (Powdered Cellulose), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Soya, Tree Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2224kJ 445kJ 8400kJ 5% - 532kcal 106kcal 2000kcal Fat 29.9g 6.0g 70g 9% of which: saturates 16.2g 3.2g 20g 16% Carbohydrate 59.5g 11.9g 260g 5% of which: sugars 57.7g 11.5g 90g 13% Fibre 1.6g 0.3g - - Protein 5.6g 1.1g 50g 2% Salt 0.49g 0.10g 6g 2% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1/20 egg - - - - Contains 20 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
