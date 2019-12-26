Nestle Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter Large Egg 264G

Product Description
- A milk chocolate egg with 2x KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter bars (crispy wafer finger with a creamed peanut topping (19%), covered with milk chocolate (60%)).
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Celebrate your Easter with a KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter Large Egg! The KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter egg comes with a smooth creamy milk chocolate egg and KITKAT Chunkys. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935
- KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
- With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and this new addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT®
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Contains 9 servings.
- KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter
- Pack contains 2 servings.
- Creamy milk chocolate egg with 2 KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter bars
- Proudly made with Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Made with British wheat and British milk
- No artificial colours flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 264g
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Soya, Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1/9 Egg = 1 serving
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- Or
- 1 Bar = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
PO Box 203,
York,
YO91 1XY,
UK.
264g
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Ground Roasted Peanuts (10%), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Peanut Flour (1.5%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2246kJ 944kJ 8400kJ - 538kcal 226kcal 2000kcal 11% Fat 31.2g 13.1g 70g 19% of which: saturates 16.1g 6.8g 20g 34% Carbohydrate 52.8g 22.2g 260g 9% of which: sugars 45.3g 19.0g 90g 21% Fibre 2.2g 0.9g - - Protein 10.4g 4.4g 50g 9% Salt 0.65g 0.27g 6g 5% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1 bar - - - - Pack contains 2 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Mango Kernel/Sal/ Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Chocolate Egg contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2231kJ 455kJ 8400kJ - 534kcal 109kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 29.4g 6.0g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.4g 3.6g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 60.4g 12.3g 260g 5% of which: sugars 59.6g 12.2g 90g 14% Fibre 1.5g 0.3g - - Protein 6.1g 1.2g 50g 2% Salt 0.22g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal) - - - - **1/9 egg - - - - Contains 9 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
