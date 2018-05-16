Nestle Toffee Crisp Large Egg 256G

Product Description
- A milk chocolate egg with 2x Toffee Crisp bars (Toffee (18%) and crisped cereal (11%) filled milk chocolate).
- Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan:
- Toffee Crisp is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- TOFFEE CRISP Large Egg comes with a smooth milk chocolate egg with 2 bars of TOFFEE CRISP bars. TOFFEE CRISP is the crispy crunch, chewy munch that you simply can't resist! Originally created by Mackintosh's. TOFFEE CRISP were launched into the UK market in 1963. The idea for the TOFFEE CRISP bar originated from John Henderson, the great-nephew of John Mackintosh, who adapted a cake recipe made by his late wife Edith for their children. The recipe used a combination of crispy rice pieces and chocolate cake, however when he initially submitted samples to the board it was felt that it needed something more so after further development a soft toffee was added along the top and with its unique combination of textures with crispy cereal pieces, chewy toffee and smooth milk chocolate the TOFFEE CRISP was born.
- Initially TOFFEE CRISP Bars were produced at MacKintosh's factory in Halifax, however in 2012 production was moved to Newcastle where they still continue to be made to this day. In the 1980's and 1990's there were a series of TV advertisements which each ended with the strapline "Somebody, somewhere is have a Toffee Crisp". TOFFEE CRISP is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Contains 9 servings.
- Toffee Crisp
- Pack contains 2 servings.
- Smooth milk chocolate egg with 2 Toffee Crisp bars - Toffee Crisp is a delicious combination of crispy cereal and caramel, all covered in a rich milk chocolate
- Pack size: 256g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Soya, Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1/9 Egg = 1 serving
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- Or
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 serving
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Net Contents
256g
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Sunflower, Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut, Shea/Illipe/ Mango Kernel/Kokum Gurgi/Sal), Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, E471), Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavouring, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Vitamins (B3, B5, D, B6, B2, Folic Acid, B1, B12), Iron, Malted Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Carbonate), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2180kJ 826kJ 8400kJ - 521kcal 198kcal 2000kcal 10% Fat 27.9g 10.6g 70g 15% of which: saturates 17.7g 6.7g 20g 34% Carbohydrate 63.0g 23.9g 260g 9% of which: sugars 50.3g 19.1g 90g 21% Fibre 1.2g 0.5g - - Protein 3.7g 1.4g 50g 3% Salt 0.18g 0.07g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1 bar - - - - Pack contains 2 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Mango Kernel/Sal/Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Chocolate Egg contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2231kJ 455kJ 8400kJ - 534kcal 109kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 29.4g 6.0g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.4g 3.6g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 60.4g 12.3g 260g 5% of which: sugars 59.6g 12.2g 90g 14% Fibre 1.5g 0.3g - - Protein 6.1g 1.2g 50g 2% Salt 0.22g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1/9 egg - - - - Contains 9 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
