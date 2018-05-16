Nestle Lion Chocolate Egg 280G

Product Description
- A milk chocolate egg with 2x Lion bars. (Filled wafer with caramel (35%) and cereals (8%) covered with milk chocolate (38%))
- Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan:
- Supporting farmers for better chocolate. Working with UTZ to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
- LION® Large egg is a smooth creamy milk chocolate egg and 2 LION® bars. LION® milk chocolate bar is a delicious combination of crispy filled wafer, chewy caramel and crunchy cereals covered in smooth milk chocolate.
- LION® was launched in the UK in 1976 by Rowntree Mackintosh under the name "Lion Bar", with the strapline "Crunch it, chew it. When you feel like a great big bite" and was soon a roaring success with consumers. It was first produced at the York factory in the UK before being transferred to the Fawdon factory in Newcastle in 1978. In 1988, it was re-branded LION® and now is available in over 40 countries worldwide.
- The LION® product with its rugged appearance and combination of crispy filled wafer, chewy caramel and crunchy cereals covered in smooth milk chocolate, has provided a substantial, multi-textural bite across the decades.
- The 1980 TV advertisements 'In the wild' featured real lions filmed on location in their natural habitat - which made for compelling viewing and was then re-enforced with the 'Wild Thing' advertisement in 1986 which again feature the king of the jungle in his natural environment.
- LION® is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Contains 9 servings.
- Lion
- Pack contains 2 servings.
- Large smooth milk chocolate egg with 2 Lion Bars - Crispy wafer, smooth caramel & crunchy cereals covered in smooth, creamy milk chocolate
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 280g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Peanuts, Soya, Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best before End see base
Preparation and Usage
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Know Your Servings
- 1/9 egg = 1 serving
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- Lion
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
280g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Caramelised Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan), Flavourings
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2030kJ 1015kJ 8400kJ - 484kcal 242kcal 2000kcal 12% Fat 22.4g 11.2g 70g 16% of which: saturates 12.4g 6.2g 20g 31% Carbohydrate 64.8g 32.4g 260g 12% of which: sugars 50.3g 25.2g 90g 28% Fibre 1.4g 0.7g - - Protein 5.2g 2.6g 50g 5% Salt 0.51g 0.26g 6g 4% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1 bar - - - - Pack contains 2 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Mango Kernel/Sal/ Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Chocolate Egg contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2231kJ 455kJ 8400kJ - 534kcal 109kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 29.4g 6.0g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.4g 3.6g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 60.4g 12.3g 260g 5% of which: sugars 59.6g 12.2g 90g 14% Fibre 1.5g 0.3g - - Protein 6.1g 1.2g 50g 2%^ Salt 0.22g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1/9 egg - - - - Contains 9 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
