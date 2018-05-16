Nestle Yorkie Large Egg 272G

Product Description
- A milk chocolate egg with 2x Yorkie bars (Chunky milk chocolate).
- Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan:
- Supporting farmers for better chocolate. Working with UTZ to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
- YORKIE® Large Egg is a creamy milk chocolate egg with 2 x Milk Chocolate Yorkie Bars.
- YORKIE® evolved from a bar that was originally launched in 1924 under the name 'York Chocolate' as a single milk chocolate bar produced in York. Throughout Second World War York Chocolate was the only chocolate Rowntree's continued to produce, it was produced as a plain chocolate with added vitamins to be sent to refugees in camps, or supplied for soldiers ration packs.
- In 1966 York Chocolate was discontinued, then 10 years later in 1976 York Chocolate is re-launched under than brand name YORKIE®, with its name due to it being manufactured at our factory in YORK where it still continues to be produced to this day.
- YORKIE ® set out to be a chunky alternative to other rival chocolate bars and was advertised as the bar of choice of the long distance lorry driver in it TV advertisement with the caption "YORKIE - chunky milk chocolate".
- YORKIE® advertising continued the association with motoring through the 1970's and 1980's and other later tongue-in-cheek campaigns have consistently positioned it as the man's chocolate brand.
- YORKIE® does not contain any artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
- YORKIE® is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Contains 9 servings.
- Yorkie
- Pack contains 2 servings
- Large creamy milk chocolate egg with 2 x milk chocolate Yorkie bars
- Chunky milk chocolate
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 272g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya, Tree Nuts
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Preparation and Usage
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Know Your Servings
- 1/9 Egg = 1 serving
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- Or
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Net Contents
272g
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Yorkie
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2246kJ 1030kJ 8400kJ - 538kcal 247kcal 2000kcal 12% Fat 30.5g 14.0g 70g 20% of which: saturates 17.9g 8.2g 20g 41% Carbohydrate 57.8g 26.6g 260g 10% of which: sugars 56.8g 26.1g 90g 29% Fibre 1.9g 0.9g - - Protein 6.8g 3.1g 50g 6% Salt 0.23g 0.11g 6g 2% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1 bar - - - - Pack contains 2 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Yorkie
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Mango Kernel/Sal/Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Chocolate Egg contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2231kJ 455kJ 8400kJ - 534kcal 109kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 29.4g 6.0g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.4g 3.6g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 60.4g 12.3g 260g 5% of which: sugars 59.6g 12.2g 90g 14% Fibre 1.5g 0.3g - - Protein 6.1g 1.2g 50g 2% Salt 0.22g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1/9 egg - - - - Contains 9 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
