Nestle Munchies Large Egg 284G

- A milk chocolate egg with 2x tubes of Munchies. (Milk chocolate with soft caramel (30%) and crisp biscuit centre (5%))
- Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan:
- Supporting farmers for better chocolate. Working with UTZ to support cocoa farmers.
- MUNCHIES® Large Egg is a milk chocolate egg with 2x bars of Munchies Tubes. MUNCHIES® are delicious smooth milk chocolate cubes encasing a soft caramel & crunchy biscuit centre.
- MUNCHIES® were originally created by Mackintosh's and were launched into the UK market in 1957. The product has since been launched as an individual milk chocolate cuboid shell filled with a sweet, buttery, soft caramel and a crisp biscuit piece. Since the 1960's the MUNCHIES® branding has been white text with a red background.
- Initially MUNCHIES® were produced at Mackintosh's factory in Norwich, however in 1994 production was moved to Newcastle where they still continue to be manufactured to this day.
- Over the years there have been a number of different flavour variants launched under the MUNCHIES® brand including Chocolate Orange in 1977 and Banoffee in 1996, however the original has remain consistently the favourite flavour within the range.
- MUNCHIES® is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Large smooth milk chocolate egg with 2 Tubes of Munchies - delicious milk chocolate cubes encasing a soft caramel & crunchy biscuit centre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 284g
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Soya, Tree Nuts
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base.
- 1/9 Egg = 1 serving
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- Half Tube = 1 serving
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea/ Illipe/ Mango Kernel/ Kokum Gurgi/ Sal), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, (Skimmed Milk, Sugar) Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2031kJ 556kJ 8400kJ - 485kcal 133kcal 2000kcal 7% Fat 22.4g 6.1g 70g 9% of which: saturates 11.9g 3.3g 20g 16% Carbohydrate 64.5g 17.6g 260g 7% of which: sugars 56.3g 15.4g 90g 17% Fibre 1.5g 0.4g - - Protein 5.4g 1.5g 50g 3% Salt 0.30g 0.08g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **Half tube - - - - Pack contains 4 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2231kJ 455kJ 8400kJ - 534kcal 109kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 29.4g 6.0g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.4g 3.6g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 60.4g 12.3g 260g 5% of which: sugars 59.6g 12.2g 90g 14% Fibre 1.5g 0.3g - - Protein 6.1g 1.2g 50g 2% Salt 0.22g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1/9 egg - - - - Contains 9 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
