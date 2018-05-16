By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Munchies Large Egg 284G

Nestle Munchies Large Egg 284G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 4.00
£1.41/100g

Product Description

  • A milk chocolate egg with 2x tubes of Munchies. (Milk chocolate with soft caramel (30%) and crisp biscuit centre (5%))
  • Learn more: http;//www.nestle.co.uk/brands
  • Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Cocoa Plan:
  • Supporting farmers for better chocolate. Working with UTZ to support cocoa farmers.
  • Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
  • MUNCHIES® Large Egg is a milk chocolate egg with 2x bars of Munchies Tubes. MUNCHIES® are delicious smooth milk chocolate cubes encasing a soft caramel & crunchy biscuit centre.
  • MUNCHIES® were originally created by Mackintosh's and were launched into the UK market in 1957. The product has since been launched as an individual milk chocolate cuboid shell filled with a sweet, buttery, soft caramel and a crisp biscuit piece. Since the 1960's the MUNCHIES® branding has been white text with a red background.
  • Initially MUNCHIES® were produced at Mackintosh's factory in Norwich, however in 1994 production was moved to Newcastle where they still continue to be manufactured to this day.
  • Over the years there have been a number of different flavour variants launched under the MUNCHIES® brand including Chocolate Orange in 1977 and Banoffee in 1996, however the original has remain consistently the favourite flavour within the range.
  • MUNCHIES® is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • If you like this why not try our range of large eggs
  • Milk Chocolate Egg
  • Contains 9 servings.
  • Munchies
  • Pack contains 4 servings.
  • Large smooth milk chocolate egg with 2 Tubes of Munchies - delicious milk chocolate cubes encasing a soft caramel & crunchy biscuit centre
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 284g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Milk Chocolate Egg
  • Know Your Servings
  • 1/9 Egg = 1 serving
  • Share or save your chocolate egg!
  • Munchies
  • Know Your Servings
Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Nestlé,
  • PO Box No 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • Nestlé Consumer Services,
  • PO Box No 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

284g

Safety information

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea/ Illipe/ Mango Kernel/ Kokum Gurgi/ Sal), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, (Skimmed Milk, Sugar) Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
    Energy2031kJ556kJ8400kJ
    -485kcal133kcal2000kcal7%
    Fat22.4g6.1g70g9%
    of which: saturates11.9g3.3g20g16%
    Carbohydrate64.5g17.6g260g7%
    of which: sugars56.3g15.4g90g17%
    Fibre1.5g0.4g--
    Protein5.4g1.5g50g3%
    Salt0.30g0.08g6g1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **Half tube----
    Pack contains 4 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
    Energy2231kJ455kJ8400kJ
    -534kcal109kcal2000kcal5%
    Fat29.4g6.0g70g9%
    of which: saturates17.4g3.6g20g18%
    Carbohydrate60.4g12.3g260g5%
    of which: sugars59.6g12.2g90g14%
    Fibre1.5g0.3g--
    Protein6.1g1.2g50g2%
    Salt0.22g0.05g6g<1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **1/9 egg----
    Contains 9 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

