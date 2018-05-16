Nestle Rolo Large Egg 284G

Product Description
- A milk chocolate egg with 2x tubes of Rolos. (Milk chocolate with a soft toffee centre (45%))
- Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan
- ROLO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
- ROLO® Large egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg with 2 tubes of Rolo chocolates- delicious milk chocolate cups with a soft toffee centre. The ROLO® sweet is a simply delicious combination of sweet, buttery, smooth, soft golden toffee encased in a milk chocolate cup.
- ROLO® was developed in England by Mackintosh's and were launched into the UK market in 1937 in its iconic tube. It was initially produced at the Mackintosh factory in Norwich, in 1994 production was transferred to Nestle's Fawdon factory in Newcastle, UK, where they still continue to be made to this day in their billions!
- ROLO® is most famously recalled for its strapline "Do you love anyone enough to give them your last ROLO®?" which has been used in the UK since 1980.
- In the UK market consumers can enjoy ROLO® in 52g tube, 126g sharing bag and 280g minis packs, all of which can be found in retailers all year around.
- ROLO® does not contain any artificial colours, flavour or preservatives.
- ROLO® is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you.
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Tree Nuts
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Preparation and Usage
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs.
- This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
284g
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Mango Kernel, Sal, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 5 pieces Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2004kJ 521kJ 8400kJ - 478kcal 124kcal 2000kcal 6% Fat 20.7g 5.4g 70g 8% of which: saturates 11.4g 3.0g 20g 15% Carbohydrate 67.4g 17.5g 260g 7% of which: sugars 58.0g 15.1g 90g 17% Fibre 1.2g 0.3g - - Protein 4.8g 1.2g 50g 2% Salt 0.32g 0.08g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 4 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Information
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/9 egg Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2229kJ 455kJ 8400kJ - 533kcal 109kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 29.5g 6.0g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.4g 3.5g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 60.0g 12.2g 260g 5% of which: sugars 59.1g 12.1g 90g 13% Fibre 1.6g 0.3g - - Protein 6.1g 1.3g 50g 3% Salt 0.24g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 9 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
