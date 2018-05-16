By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Smarties Large Orange Egg 256G

image 1 of Nestle Smarties Large Orange Egg 256G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 4.00
£1.57/100g

Product Description

  • An orange flavoured milk chocolate egg with 2x tubes of orange Smarties (milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp orange flavoured sugar shell)
  • www.smarties.co.uk
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
  • Smarties is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • SMARTIES® Orange Large Egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg with 2 tubes of Orange SMARTIES®
  • SMARTIES® were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntrees in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES® in 1937. SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® are available in a mixture of 8 different coloured shells - covering red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange. Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil.
  • Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.
  • SMARTIES® is all part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • If you like this why not try our Smarties Orange Incredible Egg
  • Orange Chocolate Egg
  • Contains 9 servings.
  • Orange Smarties
  • Contains approximately 4 servings.
  • Smooth milk chocolate orange egg with 2 Smarties Orange Tubes
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 256g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat
  • May Contain: Soya, Tree Nuts

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base

Preparation and Usage

  • Orange Chocolate Egg
  • Know Your Servings
  • 1/9 Egg = 1 Serving
  • Share or save your chocolate egg!
  • Or
  • Orange Smarties
  • Know Your Servings
  • 16 Sweets = 1 Serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

256g

Safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

    • Smooth milk chocolate orange egg with 2 Smarties Orange Tubes
    • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Mango Kernel/ Sal/Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate Egg contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
    Energy2231kJ455kJ8400kJ5%
    -534kcal109kcal2000kcal
    Fat29.4g6.0g70g9%
    of which: saturates17.4g3.6g20g18%
    Carbohydrate60.4g12.3g260g5%
    of which: sugars59.6g12.2g90g14%
    Fibre1.5g0.3g--
    Protein6.1g1.2g50g2%
    Salt0.22g0.05g6g<1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **1/9 egg----
    Contains 9 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    • Smooth milk chocolate orange egg with 2 Smarties Orange Tubes
    • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Rice Starch, Orange Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Lemon), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Natural Vanilla Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
    Energy2021kJ384kJ8400kJ
    -481kcal91kcal2000kcal5%
    Fat19.6g3.7g70g5%
    of which: saturates11.3g2.1g20g11%
    Carbohydrate70.6g13.4g260g5%
    of which: sugars66.1g12.6g90g14%
    Fibre1.0g0.2g--
    Protein5.1g1.0g50g2%
    Salt0.14g0.03g6g<1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **16 sweets----
    Contains approximately 4 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

