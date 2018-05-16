Nestle Smarties Large Orange Egg 256G

Product Description
- An orange flavoured milk chocolate egg with 2x tubes of orange Smarties (milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp orange flavoured sugar shell)
- www.smarties.co.uk
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
- Smarties is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- SMARTIES® Orange Large Egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg with 2 tubes of Orange SMARTIES®
- SMARTIES® were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntrees in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES® in 1937. SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® are available in a mixture of 8 different coloured shells - covering red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange. Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil.
- Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.
- SMARTIES® is all part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- If you like this why not try our Smarties Orange Incredible Egg
- Orange Chocolate Egg
- Contains 9 servings.
- Orange Smarties
- Contains approximately 4 servings.
- Smooth milk chocolate orange egg with 2 Smarties Orange Tubes
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 256g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Soya, Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Preparation and Usage
- Orange Chocolate Egg
- Know Your Servings
- 1/9 Egg = 1 Serving
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- Or
- Orange Smarties
- Know Your Servings
- 16 Sweets = 1 Serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
256g
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
- Smooth milk chocolate orange egg with 2 Smarties Orange Tubes
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Mango Kernel/ Sal/Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate Egg contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Soya, Tree Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2231kJ 455kJ 8400kJ 5% - 534kcal 109kcal 2000kcal Fat 29.4g 6.0g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.4g 3.6g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 60.4g 12.3g 260g 5% of which: sugars 59.6g 12.2g 90g 14% Fibre 1.5g 0.3g - - Protein 6.1g 1.2g 50g 2% Salt 0.22g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **1/9 egg - - - - Contains 9 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
- Smooth milk chocolate orange egg with 2 Smarties Orange Tubes
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Rice Starch, Orange Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Lemon), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Soya, Tree Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per serving** Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2021kJ 384kJ 8400kJ - 481kcal 91kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 19.6g 3.7g 70g 5% of which: saturates 11.3g 2.1g 20g 11% Carbohydrate 70.6g 13.4g 260g 5% of which: sugars 66.1g 12.6g 90g 14% Fibre 1.0g 0.2g - - Protein 5.1g 1.0g 50g 2% Salt 0.14g 0.03g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **16 sweets - - - - Contains approximately 4 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020