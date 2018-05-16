By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Piccalilli 350G

Tesco Sweet Piccalilli 350G

Product Description

  • Sweet piccalilli with sugar and sweetener.
  • PUNCHY & TANGY With chopped vegetables for crunch in every bite
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Cauliflower (23%) [Cauliflower, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Silverskin Onions (10%) [Onion, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Sugar (Sulphites), Gherkin (7%) [Gherkin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt], Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch (Sulphites), Mustard Powder (Sulphites), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Ground Turmeric, Salt, Garlic Purée, Colour (Plain Caramel), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 23 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon
Energy284kJ / 67kcal43kJ / 10kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.6g2.2g
Sugars11.1g1.7g
Fibre0.2g0.0g
Protein0.9g0.1g
Salt1.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 23 servings.--
As sold--

