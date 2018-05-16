Tesco Sweet Piccalilli 350G

- Energy43kJ 10kcal1%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 284kJ / 67kcal
Product Description
- Sweet piccalilli with sugar and sweetener.
- PUNCHY & TANGY With chopped vegetables for crunch in every bite
- PUNCHY & TANGY With chopped vegetables for crunch in every bite
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Cauliflower (23%) [Cauliflower, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Silverskin Onions (10%) [Onion, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Sugar (Sulphites), Gherkin (7%) [Gherkin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt], Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch (Sulphites), Mustard Powder (Sulphites), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Ground Turmeric, Salt, Garlic Purée, Colour (Plain Caramel), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 weeks.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
approx. 23 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon
|Energy
|284kJ / 67kcal
|43kJ / 10kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.6g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|11.1g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 23 servings.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019