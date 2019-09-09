Most Wanted Pinot Grigio Fizz 200Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Pinot Grigio - White Hungarian Wine
- Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Enjoy.
- Style: Light / Fresh / Lightly Bubbly
- Taste: Peach / Citrus
- Wine of Hungary
- Aerated semi-sparkling wine obtained by adding carbon dioxide
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 20cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Style: Light / Fresh / Lightly Sparkling, Taste: Peach / Citrus
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
2.3
ABV
11.5% vol
Producer
Most Wanted Wines
Type of Closure
Other
Wine Maker
Clem Yates MW
Country
Hungary
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Grigio
Vinification Details
- Grapes are destemmed and lightly crushed before fermenting in stainless steel containers to retain the fresh fruit flavours.
History
- Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Wine is our passion and you'll find the wines you need to know in our Most Wanted range. We've done the hard work so you don't have to. Pour. Sit back. Enjoy.
Regional Information
- Product of Hungary. Aerated semi-sparkling wine obtained by adding carbon dioxide.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Product of Hungary
Preparation and Usage
- Drink: Chilled & enjoy
Name and address
- Packaged for:
- D-RP 342 352,
- In D-56659 Burgbrohl.
Distributor address
- Off-Piste Wines,
- Cheltenham,
- GL50 3DA,
- UK.
Return to
- Off-Piste Wines,
- Cheltenham,
- GL50 3DA,
- UK.
- www.MostWantedWines.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019