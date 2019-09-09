By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Most Wanted Pinot Grigio Fizz 200Ml

Most Wanted Pinot Grigio Fizz 200Ml
£ 2.00
£7.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Hungarian Wine
  • Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Enjoy.
  • Style: Light / Fresh / Lightly Bubbly
  • Taste: Peach / Citrus
  • Wine of Hungary
  • Aerated semi-sparkling wine obtained by adding carbon dioxide
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 20cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Style: Light / Fresh / Lightly Sparkling, Taste: Peach / Citrus

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Most Wanted Wines

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Clem Yates MW

Country

Hungary

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are destemmed and lightly crushed before fermenting in stainless steel containers to retain the fresh fruit flavours.

History

  • Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Wine is our passion and you'll find the wines you need to know in our Most Wanted range. We've done the hard work so you don't have to. Pour. Sit back. Enjoy.

Regional Information

  • Product of Hungary. Aerated semi-sparkling wine obtained by adding carbon dioxide.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink: Chilled & enjoy

Name and address

  • Packaged for:
  • D-RP 342 352,
  • In D-56659 Burgbrohl.

Distributor address

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.
  • www.MostWantedWines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

200ml ℮

