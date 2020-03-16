Crave Dog Food High Protein Lamb & Beef 300G

My dog's favourite
Good quality food, small amount of jelly, smells tasty, my greyhound prefers this to other foil tray foods. Admittedly on the dear side and I also feed kibble daily.
27% Beef (Hearts, Deboned Ground Beef, Kidney, Lung), 25% Lamb (Deboned Ground Lamb, Liver), 15% Pork (Hearts, Deboned Ground Pork), Sunflower Oil, Minerals, Beef Broth Concentrate (0.5% Equals 28% Beef Broth), Dried Beet Pulp
Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see side of pack.
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|10.5
|Fat content:
|9.2
|Inorganic matter:
|1.9
|Crude fibres:
|0.90
|Moisture:
|77.0
|Vitamin D3
|400 IU
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.35 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|4.5 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|2.7 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|16.2 mg
|Cassia gum:
|2500 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020