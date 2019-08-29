By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms. Molly's Milk Lollies 8X35ml

3.5(3)Write a review
Ms. Molly's Milk Lollies 8X35ml
£ 0.69
£0.25/100ml
Each lolly contains no more than
  • Energy218kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 574kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate, strawberry and vanilla flavour milk lollies.
  • Tasty milk lollies in the classic flavours of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry Perfect for hot summer days and barbecues.
  • In chocolate, strawberry and vanilla flavours
  • Pack size: 280ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8 x 35ml e (280ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy574kJ / 137kcal218kJ / 52kcal
Fat4.9g1.9g
Saturates2.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate20.3g7.7g
Sugars15.1g5.7g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein2.6g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One vanilla flavour lolly (38g)
    • Energy206kJ 49kcal
      2%
    • Fat1.8g
      3%
    • Saturates1.0g
      5%
    • Sugars5.7g
      6%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ / 129kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy542kJ / 129kcal206kJ / 49kcal
    Fat4.6g1.8g
    Saturates2.6g1.0g
    Carbohydrate19.7g7.5g
    Sugars15.1g5.7g
    Fibre0.6g0.2g
    Protein1.8g0.7g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One strawberry flavour lolly (38g)
    • Energy202kJ 48kcal
      2%
    • Fat1.8g
      3%
    • Saturates1.0g
      5%
    • Sugars5.4g
      6%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 533kJ / 127kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Strawberry Purée (4.5%), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Palm Kernel Oil, Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy533kJ / 127kcal202kJ / 48kcal
    Fat4.6g1.8g
    Saturates2.6g1.0g
    Carbohydrate18.6g7.1g
    Sugars14.1g5.4g
    Fibre0.6g0.2g
    Protein2.4g0.9g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One chocolate flavour lolly (38g)
    • Energy218kJ 52kcal
      3%
    • Fat1.9g
      3%
    • Saturates1.1g
      6%
    • Sugars5.7g
      6%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 574kJ / 137kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy574kJ / 137kcal218kJ / 52kcal
    Fat4.9g1.9g
    Saturates2.9g1.1g
    Carbohydrate20.3g7.7g
    Sugars15.1g5.7g
    Fibre0.6g0.2g
    Protein2.6g1.0g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

DISAPPOINTING WATERY VERSION OF MINI MILK.

3 stars

THESE ARE CHEAPER THAN MINI MILK COMING IN AT ABOUT 10.5p EACH COMPARED TO 18p FOR MINI MILK BUT THAT IS WHERE THE GOOD POINTS STOP. WHEREAS MINI MILK ARE RICH AND CREAMY THESE AREN'T, THEY ARE VERY WATERY AND IN MY OPINION JUST NOT AS TASTY. ALSO THEY ARE HIGHER IN CALORIES WHICH DOESN'T SEEM TO MAKE ANY SENSE CONSIDERING MY LAST POINT BUT THEY ARE. MINI MILK COME IN AT ABOUT 30 CALORIES PER LOLLY WHEREAS THESE ARE MORE LIKE 50 SO IT ALL DEPENDS WHAT IS MORE IMPORTANT TO YOU, COST TASTE OR CALORIFIC VALUE BUT I KNOW I WON'T BE BUYING THESE AGAIN.

They are ok but tasteless

3 stars

They are ok but tasteless

they are very nice ideal for children my grand chi

5 stars

they are very nice ideal for children my grand children have a go at me if i nick one so by them b lucky

