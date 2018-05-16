Ms. Molly's Assorted Fruit Lollies 8X35ml

- Energy106kJ 25kcal1%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars5.2g6%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 294kJ / 69kcal
Product Description
- Orange, strawberry and lemon flavour ice lollies.
- Fruity lollies in refreshing orange, lemon and strawberry flavours. Family favourites perfect for hot summer days and barbecues.
- Orange, strawberry and lemon flavours
- Pack size: 280ml
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain milk.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: The colours in this product may stain clothing.
Recycling info
Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
8 x 35ml e (280ml)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|294kJ / 69kcal
|106kJ / 25kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|16.3g
|5.9g
|Sugars
|14.5g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: The colours in this product may stain clothing.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019