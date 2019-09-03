By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Rainbow Ice Cream Cones 4X110ml
£ 1.00
£0.23/100ml
Each cone
  • Energy736kJ 175kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars16.0g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1051kJ / 250kcal

Product Description

  • Candyfloss flavour ice cream in a wafer cone coated with chocolate flavour coating, rippled and topped with strawberry flavoured sauce and coloured sugar pieces.
  • Perfect to keep all of the family satisfied after tea. Candyfloss flavour ice cream rippled and topped with strawberry flavoured sauce and topped with vibrant sugar pieces all in a crisp pink wafer cone.
  • Candyfloss ice cream with strawberry sauce centre and sugar crunch
  • Pack size: 440ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Sauce (8%) [Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Flavouring, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Radish Concentrate, Lemon Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Apple Concentrate), Flavourings, Shea Kernel Oil, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Palm Oil, Salt, Spirulina Concentrate, Beetroot Juice.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, almond, hazelnut and pecan. Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Lid. Card widely recycled Sleeve. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 110ml e (440ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1051kJ / 250kcal736kJ / 175kcal
Fat9.5g6.7g
Saturates7.6g5.3g
Carbohydrate37.8g26.5g
Sugars22.8g16.0g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein3.1g2.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

5 stars

Kids love them 4 in a box fantastic value

Disapointing

3 stars

I'm not sure if there was an issue with the storage of the box I recived in my on line shop but the cones all fell apart when we tried to eat them. Look pretty but can't say they tasted anything special.

yummy

5 stars

tastes as good as it looks yum yum

Glad I purchased

5 stars

Delicious, Probably my favourite new buy and I'll definitely be buying again.

5 stars

Great Ice Cream. Great price

great price for a sweet treat

5 stars

these are delicious!

Amazing cones - pretty and tasty

5 stars

I was looking for cheap ice creams/lollies and came across these. I thought these Rainbow Cones were pretty, so decided to give them a try. OMG - these are gorgeous!!! Not only pretty, but tasty too. The strawberry sauce runs all the way down and isn't too sweet. The ice cream flavours are delicious and the cone is lovely and crispy, with a big chocolate hit at the bottom. These will definitely be on my shopping list again.

