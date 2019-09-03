Tesco Rainbow Ice Cream Cones 4X110ml

Kids love them 4 in a box fantastic value
Disapointing
I'm not sure if there was an issue with the storage of the box I recived in my on line shop but the cones all fell apart when we tried to eat them. Look pretty but can't say they tasted anything special.
yummy
tastes as good as it looks yum yum
Glad I purchased
Delicious, Probably my favourite new buy and I'll definitely be buying again.
Great Ice Cream. Great price
great price for a sweet treat
these are delicious!
Amazing cones - pretty and tasty
I was looking for cheap ice creams/lollies and came across these. I thought these Rainbow Cones were pretty, so decided to give them a try. OMG - these are gorgeous!!! Not only pretty, but tasty too. The strawberry sauce runs all the way down and isn't too sweet. The ice cream flavours are delicious and the cone is lovely and crispy, with a big chocolate hit at the bottom. These will definitely be on my shopping list again.