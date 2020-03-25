By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crave High Protein Dry Cat Food Salmon & Fish 750G

image 1 of Crave High Protein Dry Cat Food Salmon & Fish 750G
£ 6.50
£8.67/kg

Product Description

  • Crave Dry Cat Kibble with Salmon & Fresh Whitefish 750g Bag
  • Complete Dry pet food for adult cats.
  • With a minimum of 60% animal sources, CRAVE™ Adult Dry Cat Food is inspired by a cat's natural diet. CRAVE™ Cat Food is made with fresh meat for a high protein recipe. These protein-rich recipes support strong and healthy muscles for your cat.
  • At CRAVE™, we understand that  cats want the taste and nutrition of a diet that's rich in animal proteins - and the reason is simple. Protein-rich diets provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy cat, with the right amount of energy to play. Like the diets of their wild cat ancestors, CRAVE™ recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal protein, the flavour cats love and are made without grains.
  • High quality adult cat food, made with a minimum of 60% animal sources
  • High protein recipes with fresh meat to help support strong and healthy muscles
  • Grain free dry food for cats with sensitive digestions
  • Quality cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives
  • No maize, wheat, soya & dairy
  • Pack size: 750G
  • High protein recipes with fresh meat to help support strong and healthy muscles

Information

Ingredients

Minimum 60% Animal Sources: Fish 25% (including Fresh Fish (14%), Dried Salmon Protein (4%), Dried Whitefish Protein (4%)), Dried Chicken Protein (13%), Beef Greaves Protein (11%), Poultry Fat (10%), Turkey Digest (2%), Pea Starch, Pea Protein, Tapioca Starch, Dried Beet Pulp, Dried Apple Pulp, Minerals, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store closed, in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
  • Dry Food Only: 3 kg - 40 g, 4 kg - 50 g, 5 kg - 60 g
  • Dry Food + Pouch: 3 kg - 10 g + 1 1/2, 4 kg - 20 g + 1 1/2, 5 kg - 15 g + 2
  • 410 kcal / 100 g
  • We recommend to feed a mix of complete Crave™ dry and wet food.
  • Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.cravepetfood.co.uk
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:40.0
Fat content:17.9
Inorganic matter:6.6
Crude fibres:3.7
Vitamin A:2720 IU
Vitamin D3:300 IU
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):6.0 mg
Iodine (Potassium iodide):1.5 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):29.3 mg
Selenium (Sodium selenite):0.15 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):82.9 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

Safety information

To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

