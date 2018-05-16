Crave High Protein Dry Dog Food Turkey & Chicken 2.8Kg

- Complete Dry pet food for adult dogs.
- Made with a minimum of 60% animal sources, CRAVE™ Adult Dry Dog Food is inspired by a dog's natural diet. CRAVE™ Dry Dog food is made with fresh meat for a high protein recipe, which helps support strong and healthy muscles for your dog.
- At CRAVE™, we understand that dogs want the taste and nutrition of a diet that's rich in animal proteins - and the reason is simple. Protein-rich diets provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy dog, with the right amount of energy to play. Like the diets of their wild dog ancestors, CRAVE™ recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal protein, the flavour dogs love and are made without grains.
- High quality adult dog food, made with a minimum of 60% animal sources
- High protein recipes with fresh meat to help support strong and healthy muscles
- Grain free dry food for dogs with sensitive digestions
- No maize, wheat, soya & dairy
- Quality dog food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 2800G
Information
Ingredients
Minimum 60% Animal sources: Chicken 34% (including Dried Chicken Protein, Fresh Chicken (13%)), Turkey 16% (Dried Turkey Protein, Turkey Digest), Poultry (12%), Poultry Fat, Dried Poultry Protein, Pea Starch, Potato Flakes, Lentils, Pea Protein, Dried Beet Pulp, Tapioca Starch, Minerals, Sunflower Oil, Dried Apple Pulp, Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store closed, in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- Dry Food Only: 10 kg - 135 g, 15 kg - 185 g, 20 kg - 230 g, 25 kg - 270 g, 30 kg - 310 g
- Dry Food + Tray*: 10 kg - 80 g + 3/4, 15 kg - 110 g + 1, 20 kg - 135 g + 1 1/4, 25 kg - 185 g + 1 1/4, 30 kg - 215 g + 2 1/2
- 391 kcal / 100 g - *300 g
- We recommend to feed a mix of complete Crave™ dry and wet food.
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
2.8kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|36.0
|Fat content:
|17.0
|Inorganic matter:
|9.0
|Crude fibres:
|1.9
|Vitamin A:
|12580 IU
|Vitamin D3:
|1387 IU
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|3.0 mg
|Iodine (Potassium iodide):
|0.75 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|22.5 mg
|Selenium (Sodium selenite):
|0.09 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|63.8 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
