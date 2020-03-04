By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whiskas Cat Food 11+ Meat Selection Pouches 12X100g

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Whiskas Cat Food 11+ Meat Selection Pouches 12X100g
£ 3.50
£2.92/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete Wet Pet Food for Senior Cats.
  • Whiskas® delicious meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet
  • 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
  • 12x100g Whiskas wet cat food pouches for adult felines
  • Whiskas cat food pouches, Meaty Selection in Gravy
  • Delicious cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal. Our WHISKAS® 11+ range offers a variety of tailored meals, with taurine to help your cat maintain a healthy heart. Our tasty meals, made with a combination of selected natural* ingredients +vitamins +minerals, provide everything your cat needs for a healthy life and strong natural defences.
  • At the WHISKAS® brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at Waltham, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, she can enjoy something different each day.
  • Delicious Senior cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal, wet cat food pouches for cats aged 11 years onwards made with carefully prepared recipes
  • Easy to eat and optimal to digest for your ageing cat
  • With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
  • Nutritionally complete & balanced to help her stay happy and healthy
  • Pack size: 1200G
  • With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
  • Pouch Only: 3 kg x2, 4 kg x2 1/2, 5 kg x3
  • Pouch + Dry Food: 3 kg x1 1/2 + 15 g, 4 kg x2 + 15 g, 5 kg x2 + 25 g
  • We recommend to feed a mix of WHISKAS® wet and dry food.
  • 77 kcal / 100 g
  • Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.whiskas.co.uk
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.whiskas.ie

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • With Chicken
    • With Beef
    • With Lamb
    • With Poultry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% Natural, including 4% Beef), Cereals, Minerals (0.5%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.3% Chicory Extract), Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:9
    Fat content:5
    Inorganic matter:1.6
    Crude fibres:0.3
    Moisture:84.5
    Calcium:0.24
    Phosphorus:0.18
    Vitamin B1:29.4 mg
    Vitamin C:210 mg
    Vitamin D3:250 IU
    Vitamin E:19.6 mg
    Taurine:1100 mg
    Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate):1.3 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.32 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.1 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.2 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):25.8 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    • With Chicken
    • With Beef
    • With Lamb
    • With Poultry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% Natural, including 4% Lamb), Cereals, Minerals (0.5%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.3% Chicory Extract), Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:9
    Fat content:5
    Inorganic matter:1.6
    Crude fibres:0.3
    Moisture:84.5
    Calcium:0.24
    Phosphorus:0.18
    Vitamin B1:29.4 mg
    Vitamin C:210 mg
    Vitamin D3:250 IU
    Vitamin E:19.6 mg
    Taurine:1100 mg
    Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate):1.3 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.32 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.1 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.2 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):25.8 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    • With Chicken
    • With Beef
    • With Lamb
    • With Poultry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% Natural, including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Minerals (0.5%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.3% Chicory Extract), Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:9
    Fat content:5
    Inorganic matter:1.6
    Crude fibres:0.3
    Moisture:84.5
    Calcium:0.24
    Phosphorus:0.18
    Vitamin B1:29.4 mg
    Vitamin C:210 mg
    Vitamin D3:250 IU
    Vitamin E:19.6 mg
    Taurine:1100 mg
    Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate):1.3 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.32 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.1 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.2 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):25.8 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    • With Chicken
    • With Beef
    • With Lamb
    • With Poultry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% Natural, including 4% Poultry), Cereals, Minerals (0.5%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.3% Chicory Extract), Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:9
    Fat content:5
    Inorganic matter:1.6
    Crude fibres:0.3
    Moisture:84.5
    Calcium:0.24
    Phosphorus:0.18
    Vitamin B1:29.4 mg
    Vitamin C:210 mg
    Vitamin D3:250 IU
    Vitamin E:19.6 mg
    Taurine:1100 mg
    Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate):1.3 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.32 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.1 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.2 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):25.8 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

two satisfied elderly cats

5 stars

Two 13 year old cats with delicate digestive systems, they ate it and enjoyed it with no problems. But they will not eat anything in jelly so the choice is limited,

