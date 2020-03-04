Airwick Air Freshener Essential Mist Refill Orange 20Ml
Offer
Product Description
- www.rbeuroinfo.com
- Transform natural essential oils into mist*
- *Air Wick Essential Mist Contains natural Essential Oils that are automatically transformed into a fine mist.
- 1 refill lasts up to 45 days**
- **based on lowest intensity settings
- Green Dot
- Widely Recycled
- Air Wick is a trademark.
- Pack size: 20ML
Information
Storage
Keep product on a flat surface. Keep upright at all times.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions
- 1. Lift to remove outer cover.
- 2. Remove refill cap, insert by pushing upright into device until it clicks.
- 3. Replace outer cover.
- 4. Turn on device with slider (blue light will flash), select intensity setting.
- 5. Device will run for 8 hour cycle, releasing mist regularly, then go to standby 16 hours.
Warnings
- Read and retain safety and precautionary text.
- SWITCH OFF BEFORE INSERTING REFILLS. Once opened, do not store the refill out of the device.
- Don't leave it unattended. Once empty dispose of the refill safely away from children. Use in well ventilated areas only as directed. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. DO NOT INGEST.
- DANGER. AIR WICK Essential Mist Aroma Energising Orange Blossom & Lime. Contains Hydrocarbons, C12-C16, isoalkanes, cyclics, <2% aromatics, Hydrocarbons, C11-C13, isoalkanes, <2% aromatics. May be fatal if swallowed and enters airways. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Do NOT induce vomiting. Store locked up. Dispose of contents and container in accordance with local regulation. Contains citral, linalool, eucalyptol. May produce an allergic reaction.
- People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product.
- Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- IE - Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- Tel: 0800 376 8181
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- IE - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Tel: 01 661 7318
- Air Wick ™ Consumer Services.
- For help and advice, contact us: www.airwick.co.uk
Net Contents
20ml ℮
Safety information
