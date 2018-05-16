Flawless Brows

- DC Input: 1x 1.5V AAA Alkaline Battery (not included)
- Removes hair instantly & pain free
- Perfect for eyebrows
- 18k gold plated
- Precision engineered
- Gentle on all skin types
- Built in light - lets you see even the finest hairs
- Precision tip - to remove hair around brows & maintain shape
- Perfectly balanced - for ultimate control
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- Warnings: This product is not a toy. Not intended for persons 12 years of age and under. This product is only to be used as described in the manual within. Do not use on irritated skin, acne, spots or open wounds. Discontinue use if skin irritation occurs. For dry shave only. Do not rinse head or unit under water or submerge. Do not look directly into the light during use. For best results, use in a circular motion and follow the instructions on the guide within. Retain instructions for future reference.
- JML,
- Unit 1 Eastside,
- Port of Tyne,
- South Shields,
- NE33 5SP.
- Guarantee: This product is unconditionally guaranteed for one year against all defects of workmanship and materials. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights. If you have any problems or queries about this product please contact JML customer services.
- Customer Services
- UK: 0800 781 7831 (Freephone)
- ROI: 041-978 0003 (Local rate)
- Email: info@JMLgroup.co.uk
- www.JMLdirect.com
12 Years
