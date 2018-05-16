By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flawless Brows

Flawless Brows
£ 19.99
£19.99/each
  • DC Input: 1x 1.5V AAA Alkaline Battery (not included)
  • ©JohnMillsLtd
  • Finishing Touch® and Flawless® are registered trademarks of Ideavillage Products Corp., Wayne, NJ 07470 U.S. and International Patent(s) Pending, Ideavillage Products Corp. This product is manufactured by Ideavillage Product Corp. © 2018 Ideavillage Products Corp.
  • Removes hair instantly & pain free
  • Perfect for eyebrows
  • 18k gold plated
  • Precision engineered
  • Gentle on all skin types
  • Built in light - lets you see even the finest hairs
  • Precision tip - to remove hair around brows & maintain shape
  • Perfectly balanced - for ultimate control

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • Warnings: This product is not a toy. Not intended for persons 12 years of age and under. This product is only to be used as described in the manual within. Do not use on irritated skin, acne, spots or open wounds. Discontinue use if skin irritation occurs. For dry shave only. Do not rinse head or unit under water or submerge. Do not look directly into the light during use. For best results, use in a circular motion and follow the instructions on the guide within. Retain instructions for future reference.

Distributor address

  • JML,
  • Unit 1 Eastside,
  • Port of Tyne,
  • South Shields,
  • NE33 5SP.

Return to

  • Guarantee: This product is unconditionally guaranteed for one year against all defects of workmanship and materials. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights. If you have any problems or queries about this product please contact JML customer services.
  • Customer Services
  • UK: 0800 781 7831 (Freephone)
  • ROI: 041-978 0003 (Local rate)
  • Email: info@JMLgroup.co.uk
  • www.JMLdirect.com

Lower age limit

12 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

