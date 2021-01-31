Tesco Gluten Free Cheese & Onion Sandwich

I like the quality of this sandwich. Highly recomm
I like the quality of this sandwich. Highly recommended
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1091kJ / 262kcal
INGREDIENTS: Gluten- Free Seeded Bread [Water, Rice Flour, Thickeners (Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Potato Starch, Egg White Powder, Yeast, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Millet Seed, Prunes, Wholegrain Maize Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Brown Linseed, Rice Bran, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Folic Acid, Thiamin, Sunflower Seed, Poppy Seed, Quinoa, Salt], Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (12%), Water, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Mustard Flour.
Keep refrigerated.
1 Servings
Card. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1091kJ / 262kcal
|1811kJ / 436kcal
|Fat
|17.4g
|28.9g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|9.5g
|Carbohydrate
|15.2g
|25.2g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|5.3g
|8.8g
|Protein
|8.6g
|14.3g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
