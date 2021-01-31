We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Gluten Free Cheese & Onion Sandwich

  • Energy1811kJ 436kcal
    22%
  • Fat28.9g
    41%
  • Saturates9.5g
    48%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1091kJ / 262kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese, onion and full fat soft cheese in a gluten-free seeded bread.
  • Our chefs' recipe combines Cheddar, Red Leicester and soft cheese mixed with fresh onions CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
  • Packed with Cheddar

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten- Free Seeded Bread [Water, Rice Flour, Thickeners (Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Potato Starch, Egg White Powder, Yeast, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Millet Seed, Prunes, Wholegrain Maize Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Brown Linseed, Rice Bran, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Folic Acid, Thiamin, Sunflower Seed, Poppy Seed, Quinoa, Salt], Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (12%), Water, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Mustard Flour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1091kJ / 262kcal1811kJ / 436kcal
Fat17.4g28.9g
Saturates5.7g9.5g
Carbohydrate15.2g25.2g
Sugars0.6g1.0g
Fibre5.3g8.8g
Protein8.6g14.3g
Salt0.8g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

5 stars

I like the quality of this sandwich. Highly recommended

