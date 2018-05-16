Lindt Lindor Silver Assorted Milk Chocolate Egg 355G

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate egg and Lindor assorted chocolate truffles and hearts with a smooth melting filling
- Lindt Sustainability
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
- When you unwrap Lindor and break is delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
- Lindor, created by the Lindt master chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Irresistibly smooth
- Highly meltable
- Pack size: 355g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeKeep cool
Produce of
Manufactured in Italy
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli Spa,
- IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- www.lindt.com
Net Contents
355g ℮
