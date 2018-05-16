By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor Silver Assorted Milk Chocolate Egg 355G

image 1 of Lindt Lindor Silver Assorted Milk Chocolate Egg 355G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 15.00
£4.23/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate egg and Lindor assorted chocolate truffles and hearts with a smooth melting filling
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break is delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt master chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Highly meltable
  • Pack size: 355g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeKeep cool

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli Spa,
  • IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

355g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya lecithin), Barley Malted Extract, Cream Powder, Desiccated Coconut, Natural Flavouring, Flavourings, Strawberry Powder, Colouring (Beetroot), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 31% min., Milk Solids: 20% min., White Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2578 kJ / 621 kcal
    Fat 47 g
    - of which saturates35 g
    Carbohydrate 45 g
    - of which sugars44 g
    Protein 4.9 g
    Salt 0.24 g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Milk chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2250 kJ / 539 kcal
    Fat 31 g
    - of which saturates19 g
    Carbohydrate 57 g
    - of which sugars55 g
    Protein 7.1 g
    Salt 0.36 g

