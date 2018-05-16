By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Chick House Novelty Easter Gift 140G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Lindt Chick House Novelty Easter Gift 140G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 5.00
£3.58/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • Lindt Milk Chocolate Chick 100g and 4 Lindt Milk Chocolate Hollow Eggs 10g
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • For over 170 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients.
  • Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces including the Lindt Chick - a delicious Milk Chocolate indulgence.
  • Finest milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring (Vanillin), Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2306 kJ / 552 kcal
Fat 32g
- of which saturates21g
Carbohydrate 55g
- of which sugars 54g
Protein 7.4g
Salt 0.20g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Egg 256G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 6.00
£2.35/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Lindt Gold Bunny And Family Hutch 130G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 5.00
£3.85/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt Pack 160G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 7.99
£49.94/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Lindt Milk Chocolate Mini Easter Eggs Pack 200G

£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here