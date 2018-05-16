Lindt Chick House Novelty Easter Gift 140G

Product Description
- Lindt Milk Chocolate Chick 100g and 4 Lindt Milk Chocolate Hollow Eggs 10g
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- For over 170 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients.
- Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces including the Lindt Chick - a delicious Milk Chocolate indulgence.
- Finest milk chocolate
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring (Vanillin), Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place
Produce of
Manufactured in Germany
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- DE-52072 Aachen.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- www.lindt.com
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2306 kJ / 552 kcal
|Fat
|32g
|- of which saturates
|21g
|Carbohydrate
|55g
|- of which sugars
|54g
|Protein
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.20g
