Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 100G

Product Description
- White Chocolate
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring (Vanillin), Cocoa Solids: 28% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts
Storage
Best before end: (see bottom)
Produce of
Manufactured in Germany
Warnings
- Bells and ribbons are for decorative purposes and are not toys.
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- DE-52072,
- Aachen.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2386 kJ /
|-
|572 kcal
|Fat
|36 g
|- of which saturates
|22 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|- of which sugars
|55 g
|Protein
|7,0 g
|Salt
|0,25 g
Safety information
