Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 10G

Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 10G
£ 0.50
£5.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • White Chocolate
  • Pack size: 10g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring Vanillin, White Chocolate contains: Cocoa Butter: 20% min, Milk Solids: 14% min

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk, Soya, May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100 x 10g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2419 kJ / 580 kcal
Fat 38 g
- of which saturates 24 g
Carbohydrate 53 g
- of which sugars 53 g
Protein 6.6 g
Salt 0.23 g

