Thorntons Easter Egg Collection

Product Description
- Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with Dark Chocolate and Pink Coloured Decoration and an Assortment of Milk and Dark Chocolates
- This delicious egg and 10 chocolates have been specially selected for you to enjoy this Easter
- A tasty collection of milk and dark chocolates full of delicious flavours.
- Creamy Fudge, Honeycomb Crisp, Raspberry Caramel, Strawberry Dream, Gooey Caramel Heart, Praline Duet, Orange Crisp, Tempting Toffee, Nutty Caramel
- Delicious chocolates for the nation since 1911
- With love
- Our chocolate is made with 100% cocoa butter
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 359g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Lactose (Milk), Butter (Milk), Hazelnuts, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Sorbitol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavourings, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Single Cream (Milk), Rice Flour, Almonds, Maize Flour, Strawberry Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red), Dried Egg White, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Flavouring, Vitamin A, Vitamin D), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Protein, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 60% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Name and address
- Thorntons Limited,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ,
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0800 454537 (UK)
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
Net Contents
359g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2234 kJ
|-
|535 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|of which Saturates
|19 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|of which Sugars
|54 g
|Protein
|6.3 g
|Salt
|0.21 g
