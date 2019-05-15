Birds Eye 20 Cod Fish Fingers 560G

ewwwwwww
im sooooo sad i bought this. its sooooooooooooo bad. don't buy this
Ok
We had today they're okay not a huge fan, one of the fish Fingers I had tasted a bit odd. I normally buy aldi fish Fingers and there fine. Kids didn't complain about these ones.
Fingers at their best
Best fish fingers in the market place. Have compared to Asda, Tesco, Aldi, M&S, Co-op and following pretty stringent family taste tests, Birds Eye clearly are the best.
Awful
After many years of buying these fish fingers I will no longer be buying them. Mostly grey fish, thin, in some places breadcrumbs thicker than fish. They used to be lovely but no longer.
Bring back old recipe bread crumb please
I preferred the old breadcrumb recipe - sorry to see it changed
fish fingers
I have been eating birds eye cod fish fingers for years and years and I have just eaten the new chrispy ones ,To find out the tast is completly different to the old ones,not keen on the taste of turmeric.think I will be trying another brand then
Prefer the old bread crumbs
have been eating these for many years but now the new crispy crumb gives a hard coating when they are cooked well enough so the fish is not soggy.
Still the best fish fingers ever
I et them with peas broccoli and new potatoes- brilliant
The best around
These fish fingers are still the best fish fingers around! I've tried a few and still nothing beats them.
We wanted Quantity as well as Quality
We bought some a couple of weeks ago. Came to cook them from the freezer yesterday and there were only 6, yes 6 in the packet. What are you going to do about it? I have kept the packet and will give you details on request.